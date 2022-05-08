Naloxone is a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. It is commonly used to counter decreased breathing in opioid overdose. Photo: Phil McLachlan

Trail RCMP officer administers naloxone, helps save a life

A Trail RCMP officer is being recognized for his quick action that helped save the life of a man who had stopped breathing after taking a fentanyl-laden street drug.

The night of April 29, Const. Connor Nickel of the Trail and Greater District RCMP was on a routine patrol when he was flagged down by a group of bystanders in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue, in downtown Trail.

Nickel discovered an unconscious man laying on the ground who had stopped breathing.

The constable was informed from the crowd of people that the man had allegedly consumed fentanyl and methamphetamine prior to falling unconscious.

Nickel immediately administered a dose of life-saving naloxone to man who began breathing again, though he remained unconscious.

Paramedics from the BC Emergency Health Services did attend the scene and administered two additional doses of naloxone to the man who then regained consciousness.

The man, a 35-year old from Trail, declined further medical treatment.

He was left in the company of his caregivers who agreed to monitor his well-being.

“I would like to thank Constable Nickel for recognizing the danger that this man was in, and taking immediate action to save his life,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, non-commissioned officer in charge of the Trail detachment.

“I would also like to thank the paramedics for their quick response and contribution to ensuring this incident ended well.”

Naloxone is a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. It is commonly used to counter decreased breathing in opioid overdose. Photo: Phil McLachlan
