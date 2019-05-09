(Submitted photo)

Trail RCMP officer honoured

Greater Trail RCMP Cst. Eva Harding was recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication

On May 8, dignitaries gathered in Kelowna to give recognition and special awards to over 35 police officers.

Cst. Eva Harding, a member of the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment, was recognized for her outstanding leadership and dedication to the health and safety of her co-workers after she discovered a potential workplace hazard.

As a result of her actions, Cst. Harding discovered unacceptable levels of carbon monoxide leaking into the interiors of certain models of Ford Explorers, that ultimately placed police officers at risk of increased health concerns.

Her work triggered a warranty repair from the manufacturer.

Previous story
Man facing charge for alleged assault in Trail library
Next story
Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Just Posted

Trail RCMP officer honoured

Greater Trail RCMP Cst. Eva Harding was recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication

Man facing charge for alleged assault in Trail library

The suspect is slated for a first court appearance this summer

Kootenay cannabis growers, analysts pan new Health Canada policy

New requirement to build facility before licence approval will discourage growers from going legit

Plenty to do at Silver City Days this weekend

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of May 9 to May 15

Sophomore season opens for West Kootenay women’s bike club

‘We are a community of role models that love to ride dirt’

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature

Premier John Horgan congratulates pioneers of first modern treaty

Most Read