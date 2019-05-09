Trail RCMP officer honoured

Greater Trail RCMP Cst. Eva Harding was recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication

On May 8, dignitaries gathered in Kelowna to give recognition and special awards to over 35 police officers.

Cst. Eva Harding, a member of the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment, was recognized for her outstanding leadership and dedication to the health and safety of her co-workers after she discovered a potential workplace hazard.

As a result of her actions, Cst. Harding discovered unacceptable levels of carbon monoxide leaking into the interiors of certain models of Ford Explorers, that ultimately placed police officers at risk of increased health concerns.

Her work triggered a warranty repair from the manufacturer.