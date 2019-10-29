(Black Press file photo)

Trail RCMP outfitted with Tasers

8 officers were certified in Taser training last week, 7 re-certified

More members of the Trail police are now outfitted with a conducted energy weapon, otherwise known as a “Taser.”

“Tasers have been carried and deployed by local RCMP officers for some time,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “The Taser is an effective intervene option which often deters or stops aggressive physical violence against the police and public,” he explained.

“When used correctly, it is a statistically safe intervention tool which helps preserve the public peace.”

Last week, the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment hosted Taser training which resulted in the certification of eight police officers and the re-certification of seven police officers in its operation.

“All police officers were from within the West Kootenay, including the Trail detachment, except one who had recently transferred,” Wicentowich added.

“The RCMP is currently upgrading to the newest Taser model X-26P as it phased out its older model.”

A TASER is a brand of conducted electrical weapon sold by Axon. It fires two small barbed darts intended to puncture the skin and remain attached to the target. The darts are connected to the main unit by thin insulated copper wire and deliver a modulated electric current designed to disrupt voluntary control of muscles, causing “neuromuscular incapacitation.”

The effects of a TASER may only be localized pain or strong involuntary long muscle contractions, based on the mode of use and connectivity of the darts. The TASER is marketed as less-lethal since the possibility of serious injury or death exists whenever the weapon is deployed.


