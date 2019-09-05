Trail RCMP pulled 25 drunk drivers off the road this summer

Trail police pulled two drunk drivers off the road over the weekend, bringing the detachment’s summer tally to 46 impaired driving investigations.

The latest cases of allegedly driving under the influence both happened shortly after midnight, but one was Friday and other, Monday.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the RCMP were conducting a check stop on Highway 3B and McBride Street, near the intersection in Shavers Bench, when they netted the first driver.

“A 43-year-old male driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by the RCMP officer,” he said.

The man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Then on Sept. 2, a patrol unit pulled over a woman driver in downtown Trail.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into a 53-year-old female driver who was allegedly found to under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle on Bay Avenue,” Wicentowich reported in a Tuesday news brief. “The driver failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by the RCMP officer.”

She was issued a 90-day IRP and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Wicentowich is also asking for witnesses to come forward regarding a hit and run in Warfield on Friday just before 11 a.m.

“A black Toyota Tundra truck crossed the double solid line on a corner (Schofield Highway) and hit the driver side mirror of a cube van travelling in the opposite direction,” he reported. “The black Toyota failed to stop and exchange information.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information on the whereabouts and identity of the Toyota truck, is encouraged to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222-TIPS (8477).

Over the course of summer, Greater Trail officers stepped up enforcement on roadways from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley. As of Aug. 31, police conducted 20 pro-active road safety check stops.

Of the 46 impaired driving investigations that occurred from June through August, 25 drivers were taken off road. Of those cases, one resulted in a driver being criminally charged for allegedly causing a vehicle accident while being impaired by alcohol and five drivers were issued a 3-day IRP, meaning their roadside breath sample registered as “WARN.”

Another 19 of those investigations resulted in the driver being issued issued a 90-day IRP and having his/her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

The rest of the 21 cases, ended without a violation.

“Some turned out to be drivers with medical issues or poor drivers,” Wicentowich explained. “Or they were vehicles that were reported on but couldn’t be located, assisting other detachments with their impaired investigations by taking breath samples from the impaired drivers, and preventative actions to stop impaired drivers like speaking to a impaired driver before he/she gets into a vehicle and providing them with a ride home.”

Over this same time period in 2018, police also engaged in 46 impaired driving investigations. Wicentowich says 10 impaired drivers were taken off the road last summer, including seven 90-Day IRPs, two 3-Day IRPs, and one person charged criminally.

Police can immediately seize a driver’s licence for 90 days, and impound the vehicle a mandatory 30 days, if the driver’s breath sample reads as “FAIL,” or if the driver refuses to provide a breath sample. More so, failing a breath test means the sample indicated a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) not less than 80 milligrams. Throughout Canada, the maximum BAC for fully licensed drivers is to be under 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, or 0.08.

Aside from roadside infractions over the Labour Day weekend, police officers were also called out for cases involving theft, a break-in, and two teenagers putting themselves in peril to take an “extreme selfie.”

More briefs:

• Aug. 30, Trail and Greater District RCMP recovered a tool box and tools stolen from a carport in the 900 block of Milligan Avenue, in West Trail. The stolen items were returned to the owner.

• Sept. 1, Trail and Greater District RCMP recovered a black backpack stolen from a shed in the 1100 block of Birch Avenue, and returned it to the owner. Other items recovered included aviation snips, wire cutters, and a pop riveter. Suspects were identified in both investigations; however, police could not proceed with charges due to insufficient evidence at the time of the offences.

• Sept. 1, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint of an unknown male who had ripped the front door screen of a residence in the 2000 block of Riverside Avenue. The homeowner confronted the man then chased him from the property. The suspect threatened to throw a large rock at the owner during the chase, which prompted the owner to stop the pursuit and return home. The RCMP investigated and made considerable effort to locate the suspect, but were not successful. Police describe the suspect as a male with curly black hair, two tattoos under his eyes, and wearing a red shirt and black shorts. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the detachment at 250.364. 2566 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

• Sept. 2, Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to the complaint of a 12-year-old female climbing the Victoria Street Bridge arch while her female friend, 13, took pictures of her. Officers spoke to the youth and warned them about the risk of serious injury and death that could have resulted from their actions. Police also informed the parents.

“The RCMP is warning the public against taking similar-styled ‘extreme selfies,” Wicentowich advised. “As there is a considerable chance that they would be injured or killed when taking the photographs.”

Lastly, the detachment has welcomed new recruit, Constable Alanna Fitzgerald. Cst. Fitzgerald commenced her first shift last week with her Recruit Field Trainer Constable Shane Hofsink.