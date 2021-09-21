Trail RCMP ready to enforce vaccine card order

Businesses have already voiced concerns they will be targeted by those opposed

Trail’s police commander reminds those already vaccinated to sign up for their BC Vaccine Card as proof of COVID-19 immunization is now in effect.

The public must show proof of their vaccination status prior to engaging in social norms such as eating in a restaurant and working out in a gym.

“This program will help keep businesses and facilities open for the long term, and everyone can get back to enjoying public activities while remaining safe,” RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich notes.

He says local businesses have already voiced concerns that they will be targeted by those opposed to the vaccine card.

As an example, Wicentowich says there is a rumour that bad actors intend to order food from eateries with the intention of not picking it up.

”This only further hurts small business owners after they have survived through a very tough period of decreased revenue,” he reasons.

“They, like everyone else, are obligated to follow the law. Trail RCMP will investigate all such incidents and the person responsible may face significant fines or criminal charges for these kinds of actions.”

He adds, “Trail RCMP will conduct investigations into any reported non-compliance and any criminal incidents related to the Emergency Program Act.”

