Property crimes remain prevalent in the Trail area, according to the Trail and District RCMP.

Trail RCMP release 2021 crime statistics

Auto thefts more than doubled last year compared to 2020

To round out the first month of the year, and following a presentation to city council, the Trail RCMP recently released the detachment’s fourth quarter crime statistics as well as overall 2021 crime statistics.

“The number of calls for service to the Trail RCMP continue to remain the same year over year,” noted detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Mental health and addictions continues to be significant factor across all crime categories and within its own category.”

Snapshot of statistics:

  • The total amount of crimes files rose from 1,279 in 2020 to 1,532 in 2021;
  • Property crime continues to be a dominate crime statistic;
  • Auto thefts increased from 14 in 2020 to 32 in 2021, due to thieves targeting unlocked vehicles with keys stored inside or nearby;
  • Break and enters were down from 66 in 2020 to 38 in 2021, likely due to people taking more precautions to secure their homes, and being at home more due to pandemic conditions;
  • Theft from auto continues to be an issue — 104 in 2020 to 144 in 2021 — as the public is still leaving their vehicles unlocked and valuables inside;
  • Drug investigations continue to be high as there are a considerable amount of street drugs being bought and sold and frontline police officers have targeted this criminal activity over the last year.

