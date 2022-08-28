Total calls for service from April through June this year were down (1,448) compared to 2021 (1,601).

Total calls for service from April through June this year were down (1,448) compared to 2021 (1,601).

Trail RCMP release second quarter crime stats

Wicentowich: Crime rate remains relatively steady

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail and Greater District RCMP presented the 2022 Second Quarter (Q2) Crime Statistics to Trail city council earlier this month.

The following provides a snapshot of statistics in the Trail area from April, May and June of this year compared to this same time period in 2021.

“Though there are fluctuations, the crime rate remains relatively steady,” Wicentowich said.

There were 20 more Q2 assaults this year (38) compared to 2021 (18).

Break and enters in Q2 this year are up significantly (20) compared to 2021 (5).

Theft from motor vehicle in Q2 reached 31, up eight over 2021 (24).

Motor vehicle collisions were down by about half in Q2 (15) compared to 2021 (31).

Sexual offence cases in Q2 were down (6) compared to 2021 (11).

Domestic violence calls almost doubled in Q2 this year (13) compared to 2021 (7).

Total criminal code files in Q2 were down (380) compared to 2021 (394).

Total calls for service from April through June this year were down (1,448) compared to 2021 (1,601).

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Read more: #Local News


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailcrime rateRCMP BriefsRossland

Previous story
‘Tape or chewing gum:’ Twitter’s lapses echo worldwide
Next story
Vancouver Island’s drought rating rises to level 3

Just Posted

Total calls for service from April through June this year were down (1,448) compared to 2021 (1,601).
Trail RCMP release second quarter crime stats

BC Housing has asked Trail council to consider a three-year renewal of the temporary use permit at the 18-bed shelter, located at south end of downtown Trail.
Trail landowner urges residents to voice opinion to council over shelter extension

Greg Barber, formerly of Montrose, took four months to complete the 4,200-km hike of the Pacific Crest Trail. Turn to page 10 to see more photos of his epic journey. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay native reflects on 4,200-km trek on pacific trail

Interior Heath has issued an overdose alert for the West Kootenay. If someone has overdosed, administering naloxone can help. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Drug poisoning and overdose alert issued for West Kootenay region