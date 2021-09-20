Trail RCMP remind locals to lock their car doors

Prevention is worth a pound of cure, which is why Trail police are again reminding vehicle owners to lock their car doors and avoid being a victim of petty theft.

Suspected thief

The afternoon of Sept. 12, the Trail detachment received a report about a man checking car door handles and wandering around properties in the 3200-block of Lilac Crescent in Glenmerry. A RCMP officer attended and determined that nothing appeared to have been stolen from any of the vehicles or properties. The officer conducted patrols and located the suspect, a 36-year-old Trail man, near the intersection of McBride Street and Highway 3B. Police say the man was not in possession of any stolen items and apologized for his behaviour.

Impaired driver

The evening of Sept. 12, Trail RCMP received a report of a single motor vehicle accident near the 1000-block of Schofield Highway, in Warfield. When police arrived, they discovered that a white sedan had rolled over onto its side. The officer located and spoke to the 23-year-old Trail man who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the crash. Speed and road conditions were suspected to be causal factors. Based on circumstances, the officer began an impaired driving investigation. A demand was read to the driver, who provided a breath sample that resulted in a fail. He was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle is impounded for at least 30 days.

Naked man

Sept. 11, at 10:10 p.m. the Trail detachment received a report that a man was running naked through downtown Trail. The 29-year-old Trail man was suspected to be under the influence of an illicit street drug. Frontline RCMP officers located and arrested the man who was held in police custody until sober.

Naked woman

Sept. 11, at 10:10 p.m. the Trail detachment received a report that a woman was running naked in the downtown area. The Trail woman, 35, was suspected to be under the influence of an illicit street drug. Frontline RCMP officers located and arrested the woman who was held in police custody until sober.

Read more: Ongoing vandalism at Fruitvale Elementary School puts children in harm’s way

Read more: Streakers reported to Trail RCMP



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs