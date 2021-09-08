Trail RCMP reminds drivers to slow down in school zones

In playground zones, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

With school back in, the Trail RCMP remind all residents and motorists about the importance of taking extra safety precautions to keep all students safe.

“Children are going to be extra excited with the return to school to see their friends and teachers and it is important that we all are aware that they are going to be much more active on our commutes to and from work,” advises Trail Const. Sherri Karn.

“Please pay attention to all sidewalks and crosswalks and remember that the speed limit in school zones during school hours is 30kms/hr.”

Karn says RCMP officers will be increasing enforcement in school zones over the next few months to ensure that both pedestrians and motorists are safe.

ICBC reports that two children walking or cycling are killed and 38 children are injured in crashes every year in the southern B.C. Interior. In school and playground zones, eight children are injured every year.

Last year, over 6,940 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones in B.C. ICBC warns that police and speed watch volunteers will be closely monitoring drivers’ speeds in school zones to help children get a safe start to the school year.

ICBC tips for drivers:

Every school day, unless otherwise posted, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In playground zones, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

Leave your phone alone, and watch for children walking or cycling. Distraction is the leading factor for drivers in crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.

If a vehicle’s stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.

Watch for school buses. When their lights are flashing, vehicles approaching from both directions must stop.

Before getting into your vehicle, walk around it to make sure no small children are hidden from your view.

Always look for pedestrians when you’re backing up.

In residential areas, a hockey net or ball can mean that kids are playing nearby. Slow down and watch for children as they could dash into the street at any moment.

