Trail RCMP report assault, drug seizure, theft and more

The Trail and Greater District RCMP media report for the first week of May contains details of police investigations into a serious assault, drug trafficking, auto theft, vandalism and road safety.

Assault causing bodily harm

– May 5, the Trail and Greater RCMP received a report of an assault at a residence located in the 1800-block of Fifth Avenue in Trail. The victim and the suspect knew each other and the public was not in danger during the incident.

The victim, a 37-year-old Trail man, sustained injuries to his face and ear which required medical attention.

The 45-year old male suspect allegedly stole a tablet from the victim following the alleged assault.

RCMP arrested the man who remains in custody at this time.

He is expected to make his first court appearance via video conference on May 14 in Rossland Provincial Court. The man faces potential assault, theft and drug related charges.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

– May 7, an off-duty Trail and Greater RCMP officer spotted a suspicious grey Pontiac Grand AM in the 800-block of Victoria Avenue in Trail just after 4:30 p.m. The officer conducted a query on the licence plate and noted it to be allegedly stolen. The Trail Detachment was notified; however, the grey Pontiac Grand AM had left the area before contact could be made.

The RCMP continued to patrol for the vehicle and located it later that day.

The male driver was taken into custody without incident. A search by police incidental to his arrest located suspected methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a replica firearm. The RCMP also learned that the male was prohibited from driving a motor vehicle. The car was impounded.

The 36-year-old male driver now faces potential theft, driving and drug related charges.

Theft from unlocked auto and tap fraud

– May 8, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a 53-year-old victim that his wallet has been stolen overnight from his unlocked truck parked on Lookout Street in Trail. One of his credit cards tap functions was twice used shortly after the thefts.

The RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Police are warning the public about an increase in tap frauds after debit and credit cards are stolen. The tap functionally typically allows for up to $150 to be spent by tapping a debit or credit card against a terminal.

Thieves are aware about this and commonly use this function to commit further crimes and victimization.

The RCMP has to investigate these frauds in addition to the initial theft. These easily preventable and low valuable crimes often take up a considerable amount of policing resources.

The RCMP request public assistance in helping prevent these types of minor crimes. The best way to prevent this type of crime is to lock your vehicle and remove all valuable items such as your wallet.

Road safety check stop

– May 9, the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted a Road Safety Check Stop on Seven Mile Dam Road between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The RCMP checked motorists for valid driver’s licences, valid insurance and sobriety.

Verbal warnings were issued to drivers for minor traffic violations or vehicle issues.

The RCMP discovered a 26-year-old male of Rossland was driving without a valid driver’s licence.

The male was served two driving prohibitions which included a driving while unlicensed prohibition and a 90-day driving prohibition.

The RCMP worked to ensure they maintained proper social distancing and took steps to ensure they properly sanitized themselves and equipment between interactions with motorists.

No insurance, or Driver’s licence

– May 10, the Trail and Greater District RCMP located an uninsured Ford F150 pickup truck in the 800-block of Victoria Street in Trail. The 57-year-old driver was issued two violation tickets which included one for no driver’s licence and one for driving without insurance.

The fines for each ticket are $276 and $598 respectfully.

The truck was towed from the scene as it had no valid insurance.

Vandalism

– May 10, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report at 7:30 p.m. that an unknown suspect had kicked a hole in one of the large front windows belonging to the Salvation Army Second-hand store located in the 1400-block of Cedar Avenue in Trail.

The RCMP is asking any witnesses with information about the incident to contact the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566.

