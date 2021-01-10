Photo: Black Press

Photo: Black Press

Trail RCMP report brazen daytime theft

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to call the Trail detachment

The first 2021 media report from the Trail and Greater District RCMP contains details surrounding two brazen daytime thefts – one from a local business and the other from a private residence.

Smash and grab

– Jan. 1, a front line RCMP officer responded to a 8:15 a.m. report of the theft of a hover board stolen from the front window display of a business in the 900-block of Spokane Street in Trail. The display window was allegedly smashed before the hover board was taken. The hover board was valued around $500. Anyone with information or the whereabouts of the hover board is asked to call the detachment at 250.364.2566.

Stolen laptop

– Jan. 3, the Trail RCMP received a 8:25 a.m. report of theft, in which an Acer laptop computer was stolen from a home in the 1700-block of Columbia Avenue in Trail. At around 6:00 a.m. that morning, an unidentified suspect allegedly slid open an unlocked window to the residence and grabbed the laptop that was within arms reach. Anyone with information leading to the recovery of the laptop is asked to call the detachment. The Trail RCMP recommend that homeowners lock their windows and doors at all times of the day and night to prevent theft.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailimpaired drivingRCMP BriefsRossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada joins allies in condemning latest Hong Kong arrests by China
Next story
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Just Posted

Photo: Black Press
Trail RCMP report brazen daytime theft

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to call the Trail detachment

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Dec. 31. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

The deaths were all in long-term care homes in the region

The Trail Smoke Eaters forward Chase Dafoe will have to wait another month before finding out if they will be facing off in BCHL action. Photo: Jim Bailey.
Smoke Eaters prepared for start, whenever it happens

BC junior hockey leagues announce intent to wait out PHO order

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigns after facing criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

The Trail Boys Naval Brigade awaiting the inspection party, 1924. Photo: Trail Museum and Archives
Trail Blazers: The Trail Boys’ Naval Brigade, 1920-1926

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail archives and others

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of the church on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

A White Rock real estate agent has been disciplined. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. real estate agent fined $25K for subletting rented home and keeping the cash

Peter Christopher Dolecki also faced a two-month suspension

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks cancel Sunday workouts, practices after potential COVID exposure

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

Darrell Baker is shown in this undated handout photo. Courtney Baker doesn’t know what she’s going to do with the urn she’s picked out for her little brother’s ashes. They were supposed to arrive by express post from Edmonton to Vancouver more than two weeks ago, but after the expected delivery date was pushed back several times, she’s come to the conclusion that they may be lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Courtney Baker *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Sister in B.C. waits for little brother’s ashes that seem to be lost in transit

The ashes were supposed to arrive by Christmas Eve

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Most Read