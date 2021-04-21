Trail RCMP report burglars, traffic burden

In one call, the suspect had fled the scene on all four feet.

Police are advising locals to be mindful of bears after one furry suspect broke into a West Trail home in early April.

The Trail RCMP is reminding all communities that it is once again the time of year when the bears are coming out of hibernation.

“This means that they may be quite ‘hangry’ and looking for a quick fix for some meals,” Const. Sherri Karn continued. “Trail and Greater District RCMP is encouraging members of the public to keep their garbage and any possible attractants out of bears’ reach and locked inside your homes or garages.”

Bear bandit

Shortly after midnight on April 9, police responded to a report that someone was actively breaking into a garage in West Trail. Officers quickly responded, but were advised upon arrival that the suspect had fled the scene on all four feet.

As it turned out, the burglar was in fact a black bear looking for an easy meal.

Break and enter

The morning of April 9, the Trail detachment received a report that a man that was unlawfully in a residence in the Gulch. The RCMP were advised the homeowner was away for an extended period of time, and had the residence checked on regularly by a family member. On this date when the home was checked, an unknown man was found inside the home and appeared to have been staying there for several days. The Trail man had even gone to the point of changing the locks on the door. RCMP members attended, identified and arrested the man for break and enter. He was released pending an appearance in the Rossland courthouse on May 27.

Traffic obstacle

The afternoon of April 14, while on routine patrol, a Trail RCMP officer came upon a traffic obstruction that cut off the main route from Trail to Rossland. Police say a semi truck and trailer had taken over the entire roadway on Rossland Avenue, thereby greatly reducing the ability for the road to be used.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act flaggers are required. Failure to provide traffic personnel at the scene put the community at risk for additional incidents, Const. Sherri Karn explains. “Multiple officers were brought in to help mitigate danger to the public and a violation ticket to the owner was issued for failing to erect a construction traffic control device when working on a highway.” The owner was fined $109.


