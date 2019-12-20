Sgt. Mike Wicentowich issued a news brief on December 16. (Trail Times file image)

Trail RCMP report car accidents, fist fights, and more

Reports of 2 separate car crashes came into the Trail RCMP simultaneously the morning of Dec. 13

Phone lines at the Trail RCMP detachment were lit up last weekend with calls about car accidents, late-night fights, and a suspected thief cruising through an eastside neighbourhood.

The action began the morning of Friday, Dec. 13, when reports about two separate car crashes came into the station simultaneously at 9:14 a.m., Sgt. Mike Wicentowich explained in his weekly news brief.

Both were single motor vehicle accidents, involving adult male drivers, on Highway 22 near Genelle.

Both men, a 52-year-old in one car and a 43-year old in the other, were reported as uninjured.

“The RCMP were called to these two single motor vehicle accidents simultaneously,” Wicentowich said. “The RCMP would like to remain drivers to slow down and take extra precaution when driving in the winter months. The chance of being involved in a motor vehicle accident increases significantly during winter road conditions,” he advised.

“Slowing down, being sober, driving defensively and free of distraction (cell phones), and having your vehicle fully prepared for winter driving is critical in avoiding being involved in an accident.”

Assaults/Consensual Fights

• Dec. 14, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of a male suspect, 37, of Trail, who had allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old victim of Warfield and 49-year-old male victim of Trail after a verbal altercation at a licenced establishment in the 900 block of Spokane Street, in downtown Trail. The suspect is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the two assaults. The suspect was arrested by RCMP, taken into custody, and released the next day when sober. Police continue to investigate the incident.

• Dec. 14, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a complaint of two males fighting each other at the corner of Pine Avenue and Victoria Street, in downtown Trail. The fight was broken up by witnesses. The RCMP spoke to a 20-year-old male involved in the fight who reported it to be consensual after a shoving match had broken out between him and the other party. The male suffered a small bruise to his eye from the incident. The other male participant was not located. No criminal charges are being pursued by the RCMP at this time.

Theft Awareness/Prevention

• Dec. 15, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a male, wearing all black clothing and riding a bicycle, was riding around checking for open car doors in the area of McBeth Street and Columbia Avenue. Police conducted patrols for the male but did not locate him. The RCMP continue to warn the public to remove all of their valuables and lock their vehicles to prevent theft.

Impaired driving update

• Nov. 8, the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted a midnight investigation into the alleged drug impaired driving of a male, 50, of Trail who was parked in the drive-thru lane of Tim Hortons. The driver was believed to be under the influence of cocaine and was issued a 24-Hour Driving Prohibition. Police also located several small bags of cocaine inside the suspect’s vehicle during the course of the investigation. Sgt. Wicentowich says the RCMP will be recommending one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.


