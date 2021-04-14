Trail RCMP report cheery conclusions to missing cases

Media brief from the Trail and Greater District RCMP

Gus doing a little hard time before reuniting with his owners. Photo: Trail RCMP

Trail police are reporting two “lost” cases that both end on a happy note.

The first happened the morning of April 4 when the RCMP were dispatched to Montrose to assist in locating a missing 1-year-old child.

The child’s mother quickly reacted by contacting and requesting police assistance as the child had been missing for around 15 minutes.

The frantic mother and several neighbours began to search for the child as well.

A few moments later an off-duty RCMP officer, who happened to be part of the search, located the child in a neighbouring yard.

The mother and child were both happy to be reunited.

The RCMP thank all those who jumped into action to aid in the search.

The second missing case was reported at 1:30 p.m. the following day.

Police say a compassionate Trail citizen called the detachment after spotting a very large white dog wandering in the downtown area.

When the dog was located by officers, he was without an owner.

Trail constables apprehended the animal and escorted him back to the police station.

“The tired pooch did a little hard time at the office while officers worked diligently to find his rightful and, no doubt, worried owners,” reports Const. Sherri Karn.

“The Trail RCMP and SPCA worked together and eventually the owners of Gus were identified and the family was happily reunited.”



