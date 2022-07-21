Trail RCMP report crashes, lost valuable and more

Police highlights from the second week of July in Trail and the surrounding area

According to the latest media brief from the Trail and Greater District RCMP, the second week of July presented a range of call outs for police to follow up.

ATV crash

Early Thursday morning (July 14) the Trail detachment received a call informing that a Polaris Ranger All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) had collided with a tree near the intersection of French Street and Haig Street, in Annable. The ATV had been abandoned after it sustained heavy damage to the front end as a result of colliding with the tree. A RCMP officer located the 65-year-old Warfield man allegedly driving the ATV at the time of the collision. The man had sustained significant injuries and, upon advice of the police, sought medical treatment. The cause of the incident is still under investigation. Trail RCMP suspect alcohol and speed may be factors in the cause of the crash.

SUV collision

Thursday afternoon (July 14) Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a two-vehicle collision between a Honda CRV sports utility vehicle and commercial tractor-trailer unit in the intersection of Highway 22 and Stoney Creek Road, near Tadanac.

A 39-year-old Trail woman allegedly failed to yield to the oncoming tractor-trailer unit when she turned her SUV westbound onto Highway 22. Emergency Health Services transported the woman to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for treatment of what police report as non-life-threatening injuries. The 19-year-old student truck driver and three passengers involved did not require medical attention.

Trail RCMP thank the Teck Fire Department and Teck Security Services for assisting first responders at the accident scene.

Heirloom recovered

Saturday afternoon (July 16), a Trail officer received a request for assistance from a 69-year-old Trail man. He reported that his garbage can went missing from his home in the 800-block of Helena Street, downtown Trail. But it wasn’t just any old garbage can. It was a 50-year-old garbage can that had been passed down to the man through his family, so it had sentimental value. Fortunately, Cpl. Steve McKeddie found it at a nearby residential complex, and suspected that someone mistakenly moved it to this property. Cpl. McKeddie returned the garbage can to the rightful owner, who was very grateful.

“We would like to recognized Cpl. McKeddie for his efforts and compassion when recovering this treasured item for the man,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander.

Rossland rollover

Saturday afternoon (July 16), Trail RCMP joined Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and Emergency Health Services in responding to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 3B near Ritchie Road, in Rossland. According to a witness, a Montrose woman, 58, was driving her newer model Ford pickup westbound when her truck suddenly swerved off the side of the highway, crashed into a pile of dirt, rolled over once and came to rest on its wheels.

Firefighters extracted the woman from her vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to the Trail hospital for treatment of what police report as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trail RCMP suspect the woman may have experienced a medical-related incident prior to the crash.

Erratic driver

Early Sunday morning (July 17), police were conducting a routine patrol in downtown Trail when they reported to have observed a 2022 black Dodge Ram truck driving erratically westbound on Victoria Street Bridge. The officers detained the local man, aged 35, and his vehicle roadside. The officers allegedly detected an odour of liquor emanating from the driver, then began an impaired driving investigation. A demand was read to the man, who provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a warn. He was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for up to three days.

“Trail RCMP is conducting impairment driving enforcement throughout the summer,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises. “Please don’t drink and drive and always arrange for a sober ride home ahead of time.”

