Trail RCMP report driving offences and an air freshener dispute

Briefs from Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail and Greater District RCMP

The latest brief from the Trail RCMP involves police officers pulling two drivers from the road and a call involving a complaint that was odorous in nature.

Learner’s licence lost

On Valentine’s Day, a short time after midnight, a Trail RCMP officer was conducting routine patrols when he observed a grey SUV driving along on Columbia Avenue in Rossland. The officer was following the vehicle when it suddenly pulled over into a parking stall and a man exited the driver’s seat.

When confronted by police, the man allegedly admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and was only in possession of a Class 7, Learners BC Driver’s Licence.

The RCMP conducted an impaired driving investigation roadside. The driver, a 22-year old Rossland man, allegedly failed to pass a roadside alcohol-screening test. As such, he was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

The Trail RCMP remind the public that an “L” driver has the following restrictions: must have a qualified supervisor in the front passenger seat with a valid driver’s licence; must display the red ‘L’ sign on the back of the vehicle; zero alcohol or drugs in your blood when you drive; limited to only one passenger, in addition to the supervisor; no hand-held or hands-free cellphones or other electronic devices; and restricted from driving between the hours of midnight and 5:00 a.m.

Prohibited driver

On Valentine’s Day at 5:40 p.m. a Trail RCMP officer was conducting routine patrols when he observed a white pickup truck driving along Highway 3B near Glenmerry. The officer noted some visible vehicle defects and conducted a roadside traffic stop with the driver, a 50-year old Trail man. Police discovered the man was allegedly prohibited from driving within the Province of BC. He was arrested and later released at the scene. The man now faces one count of driving while suspended. He is slated for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on April 29.

Air freshener dispute

On Feb. 15 at 10:26 p.m., the Trail police station was contacted about a landlord-tenant dispute between a 53-year-old Beaver Valley man and a 50-year-old Beaver Valley woman.

The landlord reportedly did not like his tenant using an air freshening spray to cover up odour in the residence. This turned into an argument, and resulted in the landlord kicking the woman out of the home.

The tenant was taken to her friend’s place until the dispute could be resolved informally.


