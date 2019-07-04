Black Press file image

Trail RCMP report drunk drivers, arrests

Trail police responded to 62 calls to service

The Canada Day long weekend was anything but a holiday for officers on duty with the Trail RCMP.

The detachment was active with 62 calls for service in addition to roadside stops set up in six different locations.

Those check points resulted in four allegedly drunk drivers being taken off the road, with each issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, Cpl. Devon Reid reported in a July 3 news brief.

Another driver was given a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition for alcohol consumption and several minor traffic violations were dealt with at the various check stops.

“Trail RCMP would like to remind drivers to arrange a safe ride home prior to consuming alcohol,” said Reid.

In addition to roadside checks, Reid says Trail police responded to several collisions on local highways involving wildlife over the weekend as well.

“In the summer months, there is a significant increase in vehicle traffic as well as animals present on the roadways in B.C.,” he advised. “Please drive safely.”

Reid also reported on a Friday night vehicle stop that resulted in the arrest of two teenaged males from Alberta.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a report of a vehicle with Alberta plates that had several persons of interest travelling through the Trail area,” he explained.

“The vehicle was stopped and a 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, both from Edmonton, were arrested for not being in compliance with their release conditions from the courts and several police agencies in Alberta.”

Both males had warrants for their arrest out of Alberta.

The younger man was released and charges are being forwarded to Crown counsel for approval.

The 19-year-old man was remanded in custody for court in Rossland on Thursday, July 4.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
13 exotic cats seized from ‘horrific’ conditions near Kamloops
Next story
PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

Just Posted

Fiddle Jam coming to Gyro Park

Grapevine: List of local events for the week of July 4 to July 10

Search paused for missing Salmo man

Search crews seeking more infomation on Cory McKay

Province wants feedback on snowmobile signage and mapping

The survey must be done by July 14

Trail RCMP report drunk drivers, arrests

Trail police responded to 62 calls to service

Greater Trail tax hit hinges on government grants

Regional sewage treatment plant needs upgrade to secondary processing

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Christine Lado, who is black, claims her supervisor gave South Asian employees preferential treatment

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Cranbrook defenceman drafted by Colorado Avalanche

Bowen Byram top WHL defenceman was selected fourth overall in the NHL Entry Draft

Eligible B.C. families to receive Climate Credit cash boost

Climate Action Tax Credit offsets carbon taxes and is now being increased

$185 million in federal funding goes towards highway projects

Three stretches of the TCH and parts of highways 93 and 95 will be upgraded.

B.C. river unsafe for crews after slide but blocked fish could be moved: DFO

Fish were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar

Most Read