Trail RCMP report drunk drivers, arrests

The Canada Day long weekend was anything but a holiday for officers on duty with the Trail RCMP.

The detachment was active with 62 calls for service in addition to roadside stops set up in six different locations.

Those check points resulted in four allegedly drunk drivers being taken off the road, with each issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, Cpl. Devon Reid reported in a July 3 news brief.

Another driver was given a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition for alcohol consumption and several minor traffic violations were dealt with at the various check stops.

“Trail RCMP would like to remind drivers to arrange a safe ride home prior to consuming alcohol,” said Reid.

In addition to roadside checks, Reid says Trail police responded to several collisions on local highways involving wildlife over the weekend as well.

“In the summer months, there is a significant increase in vehicle traffic as well as animals present on the roadways in B.C.,” he advised. “Please drive safely.”

Reid also reported on a Friday night vehicle stop that resulted in the arrest of two teenaged males from Alberta.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a report of a vehicle with Alberta plates that had several persons of interest travelling through the Trail area,” he explained.

“The vehicle was stopped and a 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, both from Edmonton, were arrested for not being in compliance with their release conditions from the courts and several police agencies in Alberta.”

Both males had warrants for their arrest out of Alberta.

The younger man was released and charges are being forwarded to Crown counsel for approval.

The 19-year-old man was remanded in custody for court in Rossland on Thursday, July 4.



