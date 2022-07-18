Trail RCMP report fraud attempt, neighbourhood bear, and theft

Anyone with info on the whereabouts of the stolen chainsaws is urged to call Trail RCMP

Trail police are warning locals of ongoing telephone scams, advising homeowners and tenants to secure wildlife attractants, and reminding everyone to lock up their valuables.

Fraud calls

Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report earlier this month about a recent telephone fraud ongoing in the immediate region. A Beaver Valley resident stated she received a call from an unknown suspect claiming to represent a well-known cell phone provider company. The resident provided some information to the person but later realized that the caller did not work for the company. The woman took immediate action to protect herself from further victimization by alerting her bank and other agencies to the potential fraud.

“The recent nationwide cell phone outage has caused a spike in the number of cell phone scams,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Please do not provide any information over the phone to potential scammers.”

For more information visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud website: antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Wandering bear

Trail and Greater District RCMP report that a young bear is frequenting the 1400 block of Lookout Street, and damaged a window at one home. RCMP notified the BC Conservation Officer who was already working in the area and conducting a follow up with the complainant.

“Wildlife is a part of our daily lives in the Kootenays,” Wicentowich advises. “Please check your property for potential food sources and attractants to prevent conflict with wildlife.”

Chainsaw theft

Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report last week that an unknown suspect broke into a shed on a property in the 700 block of Warren Lane, in Trail. Three chainsaws were stolen from the shed and match the following descriptions: orange and white Stihl 261 chainsaw with a 20” bar length inside a orange case; orange and white Stihl MS170 with a 16” bar length; and an orange and white Stihl MS170 (no bar attached).

Three STIHL chainsaws were stolen from a home in West Trail, similar to this image of an MS170. Photo: STIHL® Canada

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these chainsaws is urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

