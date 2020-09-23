(Times file)

Trail RCMP report golf course break-in, lost child and more

Anyone with information about the Birchbank break-in is asked to call the Trail RCMP

The Trail RCMP responded to 43 calls for service over the weekend.

Typically, the weekend after school starts is a slow one for police as everyone adjusts back to school days and hours.

The detachment’s weekly media report includes details on a few of those calls, including a report from keen members of the community who spotted a small child wandering in their neighbourhood, outcomes from the latest Road Safety Check Stop carried out by local patrols, and a break and enter to the Birchbank Golf Course.

Wandering child re-united with her parents

• Sept. 18, the Trail RCMP received a report about a 5-year-old girl wandering alone in the 1900-block of Fifth Avenue in Trail. Frontline officers located the child and returned her home to her father. The girl’s father had been searching for her in his home after he noticed she had suddenly gone missing. She was in good health and spirits despite her misadventure.

The Trail RCMP would like to thank the public for reporting this incident.

Road checks

• Sept. 19, Trail and Greater District RCMP officers set up a roadblock in the area of Highway 3B and McBride Street in Trail.

During the checkpoint, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police checked a vehicle being driven by a 38-year-old Trail man. The man was served a driver’s licence prohibition under Section 251 of BC Motor Vehicle Act and is now prohibited from driving.

The Trail RCMP inspected a vehicle being driven by an Ootischenia man, 33. The inspection revealed that the vehicle had a broken headlight, the hood secured shut with a bungie cord, a rusted frame, and a door that would not fully close. Further to that, the vehicle did not have valid insurance nor the correct licence plates for the vehicle.

The man was issued a Notice and Order and his vehicle was immediately suspended from operating on the roadway until all of the defects were repaired and inspected. He was also issued a $109 fine for wrong number plate and a $598 fine for allegedly driving without insurance.

Birchbank break-in

• Sept. 19, the Trail detachment received a 6 a.m. report of a break, enter and theft at the Birchbank Golf Course. Fuel and fertilizer were stolen from the property sometime overnight.

The Trail RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious on the property to contact the station at 250.364.2566.


