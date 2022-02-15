Trail RCMP will be forwarding a report to Crown counsel, recommending the approval of criminal charges against both men. Photo: Contributed

Trail RCMP report impaired driver, drugs seizure

Trail and Greater District RCMP serve Trail, Rossland, Warfield, Fruitvale, and Montrose

An East Trail car crash and the discovery of a drug and weapons cache top the list of calls the RCMP attended the first Sunday of the month.

The night of Feb. 6, officers responded to a single-car crash on Second Avenue. Police found that a Trail man, 33, was driving his Subaru hatchback when he struck a wooden power pole before coming to an abrupt halt.

Police suspected that impairment may have been a factor in the crash so they carried out an investigation, including the demand for a breath test. With the assistance of BC Highway Patrol, the RCMP say it was determined the man’s ability to operate his car was impaired by a drug. The driver was issued a 24-hour Immediate Roadside Prohibition. The RCMP continue to investigate and may forward a recommendation of criminal charges to Crown counsel.

Also the night of Feb. 6, the Trail RCMP were conducting a routine patrol on Schofield Highway when they stopped the driver of a black Audi due to a burnt out headlight.

The officer reported that the driver and occupant — a 47-year-old Osoyoos man and his 27-year-old passenger — were behaving suspiciously and, upon further investigation, alleged drug paraphernalia was discovered inside the car.

Subsequent investigation led police to find a significant quantity of a drug suspected to be fentanyl and an intimidation handgun. Both men were released after the investigation was completed.

Trail RCMP will be forwarding a report to Crown counsel, recommending the approval of criminal charges against both men.

City of Trail

