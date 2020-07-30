Trail RCMP report impaired drivers, arson and more

The Trail and Greater District RCMP weekly media report contains details about an investigation into a prohibited driver, a dispute inside a Rossland Avenue home, an incident of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, a series of suspected intentionally set fires in Fruitvale, and addresses the concerns raised surrounding public safety in public spaces in the community.

Complaint of prohibited driving leads to additional charges

• July 24, at 9:30 a.m., the Trail detachment received a complaint that a 33-year-old Grand Forks man, was driving a motor vehicle while prohibited. The suspect and his vehicle were located and he was detained by the RCMP. In addition to driving while prohibited, the man had two outstanding warrants of arrests, one in Grand Forks and the other in Nanaimo.

A search incident to his arrest located a taser, a knife, a BB gun, and a large machete. The man was taken to the Trail RCMP detachment and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released by a Judicial Justice of the Peace and is slated to appear in the Rossland courthouse on Nov. 12. The man faces numerous charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of probation and driving while suspended.

Dispute erupts over stealing a spot

• July 25, at 9:12 p.m., Trail detachment officers responded to a physical altercation between a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old man at a residence on Rossland Avenue. The men had been separated and were calm when RCMP arrived on scene.

Investigators determined that a dispute had erupted when the younger man sat in the other man’s spot inside the residence, it then escalated when older man sat on top of the other man in protest.

The RCMP spoke with both the males involved and resolved the issue informally without further incident.

Impaired driving investigation results in driving prohibition

• July 26, at 6:14 p.m., Trail officers carried out an impaired driving investigation involving a 46-year-old Castlegar man stopped along 12th Ave. in Genelle. The man allegedly failed a roadside screening device test administered by a RCMP officer. He was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for at least 30 days.

Intentionally set fires in area of Marsh Creek Campground

• July 27, at 8:25 p.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a suspicious fire at the Marsh Creek Campground in Fruitvale. Officers noted a number of suspected intentionally set fires have occurred in this area and are asking for help in identifying suspects involved in the incidents.

Anyone with information about the Marsh Creek Campground fires is urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Public spaces around Trail

The Trail detachment has received calls from a number of concerned citizens about the safety of public spaces including Gyro Park, due to recent events. The Trail RCMP would like to reassure the public that it is safe to continue to enjoy public spaces in the Trail and Greater District area during the summer months. The Trail RCMP encourage locals to continue to report incidents to the police in order that they may respond to any concerns. The Trail RCMP responds to and proactively patrols public spaces on a regular basis. This is ongoing and will continue throughout August 2020.

The Trail RCMP is meeting with a local group of concerned citizens to discuss issues this week as a further measure to maintain public safety.

Additionally, the Trail RCMP continues to liaise and work with city council members.

Contact Sgt. Mike Wicentowich at 250.364.2566 with concerns or questions.



