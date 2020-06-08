Trail RCMP report mischief, theft, public intoxication

The Trail and Greater District RCMP media report for the last week of May outlines investigations into vehicle mischief, theft and public intoxication, as well as the general types of calls for service over the weekend.

Vehicle mischief and theft

• May 29, the detachment received a report just after 9 p.m. that an unknown suspect had smashed the window of a motor vehicle and had allegedly stolen loose change left inside. A specialist with the RCMP Forensic Identification Section examined the vehicle for forensic evidence.

In an effort to advance the ongoing criminal investigation, witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Trail RCMP non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

The Trail RCMP remind residents to remove all valuable items from their vehicles, including change. Any item of value that can been seen on the inside of a vehicle has the potential to be stolen by a motivated thief.

“It is critical that you lock your vehicle and remove all visible items of value to prevent this type of crime of opportunity from occurring,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Intoxicated person

• May 29, the detachment responded to a 6 a.m. complaint of an intoxicated man in the parking lot of the Waneta Mall. Police say he was believed to be intoxicated by a drug, and was acting strangely when the RCMP arrived on scene. The man had a difficult time articulating why he had called the police, then proceeded to have an unrelated conversation with a crow at the scene.

The RCMP was able to contact a family member who could care for the man until sober. He was safely transported to the responsible family member.

The detachment expects a higher number of these types of incidents over the summer, a trend that has already started in downtown Trail. These calls typically involve alcohol and illicit drug consumption.

The Trail RCMP ask the public to continue to report activity to the non-emergency line.

Weekend calls for

police service

From Thursday to Sunday, the sergeant says officers were kept busy responding to numerous calls for service which included:

• Intoxication by drugs/alcohol

• Mischief (damage to property)

• Suspicious persons, vehicles or occurrences

• Causing disturbances or noise complaints

• Mental Health Act, or calls to check someone’s well-being

• Harassing communications

• Breach of peace

• Civil landlord tenant disputes



