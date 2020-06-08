(Photo by Jilbert Ebrahimi on Unsplash)

Trail RCMP report mischief, theft, public intoxication

Police briefs from Greater Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

The Trail and Greater District RCMP media report for the last week of May outlines investigations into vehicle mischief, theft and public intoxication, as well as the general types of calls for service over the weekend.

Vehicle mischief and theft

• May 29, the detachment received a report just after 9 p.m. that an unknown suspect had smashed the window of a motor vehicle and had allegedly stolen loose change left inside. A specialist with the RCMP Forensic Identification Section examined the vehicle for forensic evidence.

In an effort to advance the ongoing criminal investigation, witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Trail RCMP non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

The Trail RCMP remind residents to remove all valuable items from their vehicles, including change. Any item of value that can been seen on the inside of a vehicle has the potential to be stolen by a motivated thief.

“It is critical that you lock your vehicle and remove all visible items of value to prevent this type of crime of opportunity from occurring,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Intoxicated person

• May 29, the detachment responded to a 6 a.m. complaint of an intoxicated man in the parking lot of the Waneta Mall. Police say he was believed to be intoxicated by a drug, and was acting strangely when the RCMP arrived on scene. The man had a difficult time articulating why he had called the police, then proceeded to have an unrelated conversation with a crow at the scene.

The RCMP was able to contact a family member who could care for the man until sober. He was safely transported to the responsible family member.

The detachment expects a higher number of these types of incidents over the summer, a trend that has already started in downtown Trail. These calls typically involve alcohol and illicit drug consumption.

The Trail RCMP ask the public to continue to report activity to the non-emergency line.

Weekend calls for

police service

From Thursday to Sunday, the sergeant says officers were kept busy responding to numerous calls for service which included:

• Intoxication by drugs/alcohol

• Mischief (damage to property)

• Suspicious persons, vehicles or occurrences

• Causing disturbances or noise complaints

• Mental Health Act, or calls to check someone’s well-being

• Harassing communications

• Breach of peace

• Civil landlord tenant disputes


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most parts of Ontario outside Toronto-Hamilton area moving to Stage 2 of reopening
Next story
All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Just Posted

Rossland Seven Summits of Learning students to get unique graduation ceremony

Students will be having gondola ride and dinner at Red Mountain as part of event

Trail RCMP report mischief, theft, public intoxication

Police briefs from Greater Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

Suspect arrested in arson fire that destroyed two Castlegar homes

The fire took place Friday in north Castlegar

Kootenay Robuster rally for highway clean-up

Social distancing measures were taken during the weekend sweep of Christina Lake

Columbia River Treaty continues during COVID

Message from Kathy Eichenberger

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

National cursive contest honours pair of Nelson students

Kiko Pinzon and Andi Silva have award-winning flow

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

B.C. student athletes at seven universities impacted by cancellation, more cancellations possible

B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Of those earning minimum wage across Canada, 60 per cent are women

Ministers concerned by brutality claims during Indigenous chief’s arrest

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam said he was the victim of police brutality

Most Read