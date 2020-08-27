Trail RCMP: Report of gunshots found to be fireworks

Trail and Greater District police report call outs to more than 60 incidents last weekend

The Trail RCMP remind all locals that wildfire season is upon this region and lighting incendiaries is not a safe past time right now.

This advisory follows a report of possible gunshots called into the Trail and Greater District RCMP on Friday night.

The source of this noise was later determined to be fireworks.

Cpl. Devon Reid says the first call came from the Warfield area shortly after 10 p.m., Aug. 21.

“A secondary call was also received shortly after midnight,” Reid reported in a weekly news brief.

“The investigation produced a witness who observed fireworks at the same time as the reports, but the source of the fireworks was not determined.”

Trail RCMP remind the public that fireworks pose an extreme wildfire risk with the recent hot, dry weather.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs