Trail RCMP remind locals that fireworks pose an extreme wildfire risk. (Photo by Alex Holyoake on Unsplash)

Trail RCMP: Report of gunshots found to be fireworks

Trail and Greater District police report call outs to more than 60 incidents last weekend

The Trail RCMP remind all locals that wildfire season is upon this region and lighting incendiaries is not a safe past time right now.

This advisory follows a report of possible gunshots called into the Trail and Greater District RCMP on Friday night.

The source of this noise was later determined to be fireworks.

Cpl. Devon Reid says the first call came from the Warfield area shortly after 10 p.m., Aug. 21.

“A secondary call was also received shortly after midnight,” Reid reported in a weekly news brief.

“The investigation produced a witness who observed fireworks at the same time as the reports, but the source of the fireworks was not determined.”

Trail RCMP remind the public that fireworks pose an extreme wildfire risk with the recent hot, dry weather.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tories ask speaking agency to release records on WE’s payments to Trudeau family
Next story
Pandemic has brought Canada together, pushed Americans apart, poll suggests

Just Posted

SD20 releases back-to-school plan

Superintendent: We are doing everything we need to do to ensure the safety of our students and staff

Climate change not part of Columbia Basin Trust draft plan

Letter to the Editor from Greg Utzig

Trail RCMP: Report of gunshots found to be fireworks

Trail and Greater District police report call outs to more than 60 incidents last weekend

Rossland developer hopes to start 40-unit seniors housing project next summer

The $12-million project along Thompson Ave. would include a clubhouse and underground parking

Trail sports ventures into Phase 3 of ‘Return to Play’ plan

Greater Trail minor hockey will have kids back on the ice this fall, with a slightly different look

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

NBA to resume play but immediate future of North American sports uncertain after boycotts

Some games were postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Northern B.C. First Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Community access and convenience are a critical advantage drugstores can cultivate

Most Read