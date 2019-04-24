Trail RCMP report on dog bite injury, alcohol-related calls

Police are again reminding dog owners to keep their pets secured at all times after a man was injured by a dog bite in Warfield last Friday.

“(The) resident reported that he and his two small dogs were attacked by another larger dog after it jumped through the car window of the owner’s vehicle,” RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich stated in an April 24 police brief.

“The Warfield resident was bitten and injured by the offending dog.”

Police tracked down and spoke to the owner of the unsecured dog.

“The owner had lost control of his dog after it jumped out of the window of his vehicle and attacked the Warfield resident,” Wicentowich said, noting the incident was reported to the SPCA. “Please ensure you have control over your pets at all times in all situations and you could be criminally and civilly liable for any damages caused by your pet.”

This incident follows a warning the Greater Trail RCMP issued last week after a Fruitvale senior was bitten by a dog-at-large while walking through the village on Friday, April 12.

In that case, police reported the man received injuries to his chest. Wicentowich said the dog’s owner was contacted and took responsibility for the incident.

“Owners may be criminally investigated or face civil liability if they are found negligent when their animals cause personal injury or property damage,” he advised.

Besides another dog bite, Wicentowich also reported on a few alcohol-related calls that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 21.

Just before 1 a.m. that morning, the Trail and Greater District detachment received a complaint of a 49-year old Trail woman driving under the influence along Highway Drive in Glenmerry.

“A police officer from the West Kootenay Traffic Services RCMP located the female driver and her truck, and commenced an impaired driving by alcohol investigation,” Wicentowich confirmed.

The female driver failed a roadside screening device test and was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition under the British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP and West Kootenay Traffic Services continue to partner to make our local public roads and highways a safer place,” he added.

About an hour after that call, police received a complaint that a 19-year-old intoxicated male from Genelle had injured himself at a house party on Champion Lake Road in Fruitvale.

Wicentowich says the man fell off a music stage. The RCMP and BC ambulance attended the site, and the injured male was was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

There’s more to this incident, however.

“A police officer who attended the scene received a report of females attending the property feeling sick after consuming Jello shooters being offered at the party by an unknown male,” Wicentowich said.

“It was suspected by the female attendees that the Jello shooters may have contained something more that alcohol.”

None of the women reportedly fell seriously ill or unconscious and did not request medical assistance.

“The on-scene police officer conducted a premise check to ensure that none of the female attendees were in a vulnerable state and required medical intervention,” the sergeant reported. “The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP would like to warn the party goers to avoid consuming beverages from unknown sources being offered at parties as they could be contaminated with drugs or other intoxicants in addition to alcohol.”



