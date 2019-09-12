Black Press file photo

Trail RCMP report on stealing, suspicious person, and a skulking scavenger

Lock your vehicles and secure your belongings warn Trail RCMP

With respect to policing, Golden City Days hardly ruffled a feather over the weekend.

From Thursday to Sunday, the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted pro-active road safety check stops at the Rossland festivities as well as vehicle and foot patrols.

The RCMP received some minor complaints about noise and speeding, but according to a Monday news brief, that was it.

One man was caught driving under the influence near Rossland on Friday, however this case has not been directly tied to the annual event.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Redstone Drive, the RCMP conducted an investigation into a male, 39, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by the RCMP officer. He was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Other briefs:

• Sept. 7, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that $15 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue.

• Sept. 7, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a Fruitvale resident that a bear was trying to get into her garbage on her property. The RCMP attended; however, did not locate the bear. BC conservation was notified. Police ask the public to keep garbage locked inside their residences or outbuildings and remove all food sources like fallen fruit. Conflicts like this can be prevented by ensuring that properties are not inviting to animals looking for food.

• Sept. 8, Trail and Greater District RCMP received the report of a suspicious person snooping around a woman’s carport located in the block 3700 lock of Marigold Drive in Glenmerry. The RCMP conducted extensive patrols in the area but did not locate the suspicious person.

Police remind the public to lock their vehicles, secure personal items, and report any suspicious activity to the Trail and Greater District detachment at 250.364.2566.

