Trail RCMP report on vandalism, an OD and theft

The first week of April was a busy one for the Trail RCMP detachment.

Outside of fielding general calls about COVID-19 concerns, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says three cases of vandalism at local businesses were reported, as well as a suspected fentanyl overdose, and a number of thefts.

“It is believe that the incidents could be connected,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said April 6, referring to window smashing at three businesses.

“The RCMP is asking the public to remain vigilant at this time and report on any suspicious activity or crime,” he noted.

“The RCMP is conducting extra vehicle and foot patrols in the downtown core to help mitigate risks to closed businesses.”

He asks business owners, whenever possible, to ensure their premises use quality deadbolts on all exterior doors, and to place security bars on doors to prevent kick-ins.

Wicentowich also suggests business owners install security cameras, external lights to reduce dark areas and audible alarms.

More police briefs:

– April 4, Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to an alleged overdose of fentanyl in Fruitvale shortly before midnight. The male, 57, became unresponsive after consuming what he believed to be cocaine but was later reported to be fentanyl. A police officer administered a dose of naloxone nasal spray to the man who then became responsive. He was then transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for medical assessment.

– April 4, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report at 5 a.m. that two male suspects had stolen a credit card and wallet from an unlocked vehicle in the 2100 block of Daniel Street, in West Trail. The suspects used the credit card at a local business a short time after the theft. The RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

– April 4, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report just after 10 p.m. of a suspicious male looking into parked vehicles in the 1300 block of McQuarrie Street, in East Trail. The male was confronted by a member of the public about his suspicious behaviour before he fled the scene. The male was described as 5’7” and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. He may have been accompanied by a second male described as tall and skinny with his face covered by a bandanna and carrying a walking stick.

– April 5, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a credit card and a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Nelson Avenue, in West Trail, at around 1 p.m. The credit card was used at a local business a short time after the theft.

“The RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicles and remove all valuable items to help reduce these types of easily preventable thefts,” Wicentowich advised.

“Most thefts occurred at night or in the early morning hours and often go undetected for hours. This makes is difficult for RCMP to recover stolen items and may result in stolen debit and credit cards being used at local businesses before the owner is able to cancel the cards.”

Most Read