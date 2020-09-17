Trail RCMP report possible child luring, lack of self-isolation

The Trail and Greater District RCMP media report for the first week of September includes details surrounding a potential attempted child luring, a blaze investigated as suspicious in nature, and police interactions with a local man required to self-isolate after travelling outside of the country.

Suspicious occurrence

• Sept. 4, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report at 1:30 p.m. about a suspicious occurrence where two males, reported to be in their 20s and driving an older white single cab truck, offered a ride home to an 11-year-old girl on Cedar Avenue, in Fruitvale. The girl refused the offer and the males drove away without further incident. The girl informed her parents about the incident and they reported it to the RCMP. Police conducted patrols but did not locate the males or truck.

The RCMP commend the girl for her actions in this situation.

“As the school year is beginning, the RCMP would like parents to take the time to speak to their children about their safety in the public and what to do if they are approached by a stranger,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Please remind children not to accept rides, gifts, or invitations from strangers and to report all incidents immediately to a responsible adult.”

Helpful tips from the RCMP for children walking to and from school:

• Choose a safe and direct route to school and walk it as a family before school starts. Talk about the possible hazards found along the way and how to manage or avoid them.

• Encourage children to stay on sidewalks whenever possible or walk facing traffic if there is none.

• Encourage children to use crosswalks and look both ways before they cross the street.

• If possible, identify safe houses (relative or friend) along the route that are safe to go to if the child requires help.

• Always wait for traffic to completely stop before crossing the road.

• If possible, walk to school with friends or family in a group. There is safety in numbers.

Suspicious fire

• Sept. 5, the Trail and Greater District RCMP assisted regional firefighters with a suspicious early morning residential trailer fire in the 800-block of Monte Vista Drive in Rossland. The trailer was completely destroyed and vehicles parked on the property were damaged. The two owners and their adult son managed to exit the trailer safely before it was fully engulfed.

The neighbouring trailer caught fire and sustained significant damage; however, no one was home at the time of the incident.

The RCMP conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire, and although officers suspect the fire was human-caused, investigators do not believe the blaze was intentionally set.

At this time police believe that smoking materials may have led to the fire. No charges are anticipated at this time.

RCMP educate traveller

• Sept. 6, the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation after receiving a report of a 62-year-old Trail man who may not have self-isolated after a trip to the United States. The man been taking some appropriate precautions but needed to be reminded to completely self-isolate for 14-days when returning from the U.S., which included not attending his workplace. The male understood the need and agreed to do so after realizing his method of self-isolation was not effective.

The Emergency Program Act provides police officers with the discretion to respond to this kind of scenario using education. Fines may apply upon consideration of all factors in a given situation.



