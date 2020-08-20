RCMP report possible peeper, Rossland rescue, vandalized vehicles, stripped swimmer and more

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich provided media some examples of calls the police received over the past week

Police suspect someone took a baseball bat to a truck parked in West Trail. (Unsplash photo by Damir Spanic)

The Trail and Greater District RCMP weekly media report contains details regarding a suspicious occurrence involving an unknown woman, a pair of mountain bikers in need of emergency assistance, a recovered cache of tools that police are now looking to reunite with their rightful owner, a sexual assault complaint, a series of vandalism to motor vehicles and a situation where frontline officers responded alongside emergency medical crews to check the well-being of a naked man.

Suspicious woman peers into backyards

• Aug. 14, the Trail detachment received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a suspicious woman looking into the yards of residences in the neighbourhood of Glenmerry. A photo of the unknown woman was taken by a member of the general public. Despite patrols of the area conducted by front line RCMP officers the woman was not located.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP remind residents to lock their homes, vehicles, and protect their valuables to prevent theft,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

RCMP provide assistance to mountain bikers in need of help

• Aug. 15, the Trail detachment received a request for assistance just before 8:30 p.m. from two local mountain bikers stranded near the end of the Seven Summit Trail in Rossland. The pair, who were exhausted and uninjured, had four flat tires and needed assistance getting back to their vehicle from frontline first responders. Trail RCMP officers transported both riders back to their vehicle.

Police look to reunite rightful owners with found tools

• Aug. 15, the Trail detachment received a 10:30 p.m. report from a Selkirk Security employee who had located tools abandoned on Glover Road near Victoria Street. RCMP attended the area and recovered the tools and other related items.

Sgt. Wicentowich advises, “If you believe you are the rightful owner, please contact the Trail RCMP … to provide a description of the recovered tools to claim them.”

That number is 250.364.2566.

Complaint of a woman in distress

• Aug. 15, the Trail detachment received a report about woman in distress at a location in Warfield. Trail RCMP located and identified the distressed woman shortly after midnight. The woman alleged that she had been sexually assaulted. Frontline RCMP officers located, identified and spoke with a 34-year-old man as part of its still ongoing criminal investigation.

“No charges have been laid at this time,” reported Sgt. Wicentowich.

Multiple vehicles vandalized

• Aug. 15, the Trail detachment received a report just before 4 p.m. that a black Ford F150 pickup truck was vandalized while parked in the 700-block of Hendry Lane in West Trail. Windows to the cab of the truck were smashed and the door had been dented by an object suspected to be a baseball bat. The damage was estimated to be approximately $2,000.

• Aug. 16, the Trail detachment received a 10 a.m. report that a 1980 Jeep Laredo was vandalized while parked overnight in the parking lot of the Rossland Summit School. The paint on the jeep was scratched and the soft top doors were cut.

• Aug. 16, the Trail detachment received a 4:30 p.m. report that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was vandalized while parked on Daniel Street in West Trail. An unknown suspect allegedly scratched the paint on the truck.

“It is unknown at this time if these incidents are connected,” says Sgt. Wicentowich.

He asks anyone with information about these three incidents to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP non-emergency line or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1.877.222.8477.

Naked male reported in the Pend D’Oreille

• Aug. 18, the Trail detachment received a noontime request to assist BC Emergency Health Services who were responding to a report of a man walking in his underwear on Seven Mile Dam Road. Trail RCMP attended and located a 34-year-old Trail man, who was nude and wearing his wet underwear on his head to help him cool down in the high heat.

“The male returned to wearing his underwear in the proper fashion after police officers arrived on scene,” the sergeant reported. “The male stated he lost his clothes while swimming and declined to provide an explanation how he ended up in the area,” Wicentowich added. “The male had sustained numerous scratches from walking in the bushes while naked.”

The man was medically assessed and cleared by first responders and then transported to a residence of his immediate family.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

RCMP Briefs