Trail RCMP report Q1 crime numbers

After meeting with Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin and council in August 2020, the RCMP stepped up foot patrols in downtown Trail. “The city takes our citizens’ concerns and safety very seriously,” Pasin said. “These are very challenging times and we are very aware of the unwanted activity in our city. Although increased foot patrols won’t solve all the issues we are currently facing, it is a proactive step in the right direction.” Photo: RCMP

Sgt Mike Wicentowich of the Trail and Greater District RCMP presented first quarter (Q1) crime statistics to Trail city council Monday night.

Compared to 2021 stats over the same period of time, January to March, the numbers are fairly static with a few exceptions.

First quarter statistics:

Totals calls for service: 1,163 — compared to 1,272 in 2021

Criminal code investigations: 286 — compared to 319 in 2021

Suspicious persons/vehicles: 133 — compared to 187 in 2021

Motor Vehicle Act violations: 117 — compared to 144 in 2021

Unspecified assistance: 103 — compared to 117 in 2021

Check well being: 84 — compared to 58 in 2021

Mental health-related calls: 74 — compared to 88 in 2021

Assaults: 27 — compared to 15 in 2021

Motor vehicles collisions: 22 — compared to 36 in 2021

Drug investigations: 20 — compared to 21 in 2021

Theft from motor vehicle: 18 — compared to 11 in 2021

Impaired driving: 18 — compared to 20 in 2021

Sexual offences: 11 — compared to 11 in 2021

Break and enter: six — compared to 14 in 2021

Domestic Violence: four — compared to 10 2021

Fatal motor vehicle collisions: one — compared to zero in 2021

