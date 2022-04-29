Trail RCMP report Q1 crime numbers

Sgt Mike Wicentowich of the Trail and Greater District RCMP presented first quarter (Q1) crime statistics to Trail city council Monday night.
Compared to 2021 stats over the same period of time, January to March, the numbers are fairly static with a few exceptions.
First quarter statistics:
Totals calls for service: 1,163 — compared to 1,272 in 2021
Criminal code investigations: 286 — compared to 319 in 2021
Suspicious persons/vehicles: 133 — compared to 187 in 2021
Motor Vehicle Act violations: 117 — compared to 144 in 2021
Unspecified assistance: 103 — compared to 117 in 2021
Check well being: 84 — compared to 58 in 2021
Mental health-related calls: 74 — compared to 88 in 2021
Assaults: 27 — compared to 15 in 2021
Motor vehicles collisions: 22 — compared to 36 in 2021
Drug investigations: 20 — compared to 21 in 2021
Theft from motor vehicle: 18 — compared to 11 in 2021
Impaired driving: 18 — compared to 20 in 2021
Sexual offences: 11 — compared to 11 in 2021
Break and enter: six — compared to 14 in 2021
Domestic Violence: four — compared to 10 2021
Fatal motor vehicle collisions: one — compared to zero in 2021
