Trail RCMP report quiet Halloween, shopping cart obstructor and more

There were only a few minor shenanigans reported to the Trail police this Halloween.

Instead, the detachment commander reports that Sunday was a safe and treat-filled day in the city and surrounding towns.

“RCMP officers handed out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters while they conducted safety patrols in the area,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “Trail RCMP responded to routine calls for service and a few calls about loud fireworks.”

One person was arrested for being drunk in a public place after leaving a party where he had caused a disturbance. Police held him until sober.

“Trail … RCMP thank the public for their contribution to an enjoyable and peaceful Halloween 2021,” added Wicentowich.

Helping hand

Early Sunday morning, the Trail RCMP responded to a public complaint about a road obstruction on Highway 3B at the bottom of the Warfield hill.

When the officer arrived, he discovered a 38-year-old Trail man pushing a shopping cart filled with construction materials up the steep incline in the middle of a highway lane. The officer spoke to the man about the complaint then gave him a ride to another locale for safety sake.

Police were called to the bottom of the Warfield hill on Sunday to remove a man pushing a shopping cart filled with construction materials from the middle of the highway. Photo: Trail RCMP

Opportunistic theft

Saturday night, the detachment received a report of a theft of money, bank cards, insurance papers, and other items from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Bay Avenue in downtown Trail. The RCMP is following up with an investigation.

“Please lock your vehicle and secure your valuables to prevent becoming an easy target for thieves,” Sgt. Wicentowich advises. “Locking your vehicle is the easy way to prevent this common crime from happening to you and allows the Trail RCMP to focus on more serious crimes.”

Impaired driver

Friday night, a RCMP officer was on routine patrol when he observed the driver of a Volvo allegedly failing to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Spokane Street and Columbia Avenue in Rossland.

The officer detained the driver, a 47-year old Rossland man. The officer reported to have detected an odour of liquor emanating from the man, thus began an impaired driving investigation. The driver’s roadside breath sample resulted in a fail. The man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle is impounded for up to 30 days.

City of TrailHalloweenRCMP Briefs