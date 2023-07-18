Trail RCMP report reveals steep rise in substance-related calls

The Trail RCMP detachment has released a snapshot of second quarter crimes, which encompasses calls to police in April, May and June.

In a nutshell, incidents involving alcohol and/or drugs rose 66 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2022.

“Trail RCMP believe that this statistic has risen due to personal drug consumption incidents that mostly occurred in downtown Trail,” explains Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Tied to this statistic is a 67 per cent increase in well-being checks over the same time period last year.

“Trail RCMP is continually asked to check on persons who may be experiencing medical or other issues,” Wicentowich adds. “Trail RCMP believes that this statistic includes an increase in checking on those who may be experiencing side effects of the highly potent local drug supply.”

Report highlights:

Theft from motor vehicles dropped from 32 in the second quarter of 2022 to 17 this year.

Trail RCMP say this statistic likely reflects more people locking their vehicles to pro-actively prevent targeted theft.

Drug investigations dropped from 23 in the second quarter of 2022 to 10 this year.

Trail police tie this dip to the B.C.’s government decriminalization of personal drug possession in January, which led to less enforcement and arrests.

Motor vehicle collisions were up seven; 15 are on record in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 23 this year.

There were no respective fatalities, however more violation tickets were issued.

Trail RCMP say this reflects an increase of traffic and travel.

Along with BC Highway Patrol, the Trail RCMP regularly patrol and conduct enforcement “in an effort to make it safer for everyone to travel on our streets and highways.”

Suspicious occurrences (people and vehicles) rose 83 per cent; from 197 in the second quarter of 2022 to 237 this year.

Police say that Greater Trail residents continue to observe and report on suspicious activity mostly in downtown Trail and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Incidents involving mental health rose from 74 to 89.

Incidents involving alcohol and drugs from 78 to 117.

Incidents involving the checking on the well-being rose from 88 to 131.

