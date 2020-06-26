Trail RCMP report string of theft, stolen vehicle, and more

The weekly media report from the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment contains details of police investigations into a string of thefts from motor vehicles as well as theft of a motor vehicle, an impaired driver, a trespassing incident, and a general assist.

Theft from motor vehicle

• On June 12, at 4:30 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a Trail resident who had chased a male dressed in all black clothing down the street, after that male was allegedly found rummaging through an unlocked vehicle in a carport of a Nelson Avenue residence. The incident occurred approximately 30 minutes before the RCMP were notified. A patrol was conducted in the area but the unknown male suspect was not located.

• On June 12, at 8:26 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a Trail resident that an unknown person had stolen her iPod Nano from her unlocked vehicle parked at her residence in the 3300-block of Carnation Drive.

• On June 12, at 8:46 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a Trail resident that an unknown person had stolen her fanny pack containing her credit card and two debit cards from her unlocked vehicle parked at her residence in the 1500-block of Columbia Avenue in East Trail. The unknown suspect had spent approximately $200 by using the tap function on the stolen cards.

• On June 12, at 11:47 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a Trail resident that an unknown person had stolen a yellow booster pack from his unlocked vehicle parked at his residence in the 3300-block of Carnation Drive.

• On June 12, at 11:29 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a Trail resident that an unknown person had stolen a small amount of change from his unlocked vehicle parked at his residence in the 2000-block of Second Avenue.

The RCMP warn the public to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from the interior as thefts from vehicles continue to be a prominent issue in the community. Cancelling the tap function on credit and debit cards can be a preventative measure from further theft and fraud.

The Trail RCMP is asking witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding any of these incidents, to call the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

Theft of a motor vehicle

• On June 12, at 6:40 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a grey Buick bearing BC licence plate JJ198B was stolen from a business along 1st Avenue in Rivervale. The vehicle likely has extensive front end damage from ramming a gate at the business. Police say it may be in the Christina Lake area.

The Trail RCMP is asking witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding this vehicle theft, to call the detachment. Do not attempt to intervene if you should sight the vehicle, police advise, but instead contact your local detachment or the Trail RCMP.

Impaired care and control of a motor vehicle complaint

• On June 12, at 6:41 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into a 49-year-old Trail man, for “having care and control of a vehicle” while allegedly impaired by drugs. The vehicle was determined to be inoperable; however, the male was issued a $276 fine for No Driver’s Licence and was served an indefinite driver’s license prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Acct. The vehicle was towed away from the scene.

Trespass

• On June 14, at 10:48 p.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a security company that eight youth were seen running away from Glenmerry Elementary School. The security company had located an open window and believed the youth may have gone inside the school. Nothing was stolen or vandalized inside the building.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate and is looking to speak to the youth about the incident. Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding this incident, to call the detachment’s non-emergency line.

Assist the general public

• On June 14, at 5:20 p.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a request to assist a 11-year-old female who became stuck in one of the swings designed for a baby at Queen Elizabeth Park in Glenmerry. The female was freed by the time the RCMP attended the scene.

The Trail RCMP advise against use of the baby swings by anyone who isn’t in fact a baby.



