Trail RCMP report suggests a quiet start to July

Whether it was the heat or muggy days and rain the first few days of July, this week’s Trail RCMP news brief is welcomingly sedate.

On July 1, Const. Eva Harding, Const. Jason Zilkie, and Const. Wiedenwan of the Trail and Greater District RCMP attended Canada Day celebrations at Gyro Park, in Trail. The officers handed out candy, stickers, temporary tattoos, and engaged in a water fight with youth, who were in need of some cooling off on a very hot day.

“The Canada Day events in Trail were well attended and without incident,” Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “Thank you to everyone who participated and made it a fun, safe, and memorable day.”

On Sunday, July 3, a frontline Trail RCMP officer dealt with a dispute involving two neighbours on Happy Valley Road, in Rossland. One neighbour was reported to have been playing a loud recording of a rooster for hours. The complainant said this was meant to be an annoyance.

“Trail RCMP inform the public that this type of behaviour, if done repeatedly, can be considered to be interfering with the lawful enjoyment of property, and an offence of mischief under … the criminal code,” said Wicentowich.

Later Sunday afternoon, a frontline officer received a complaint that a local woman, 37, was bitten by a dog that was tied up outside of a business in the 800 block of Farwell Street, in downtown Trail. The woman suspected the dog was having a hard time breathing as she approached it. Unfortunately, the dog reacted by biting the woman when she ventured too close. In hindsight, the woman admitted that she should not have approached the dog.

Anyone with concerns about the welfare of an animal should contact the BC SPCA rather than approaching the animal, Wicentowich advises.

If it is an emergency situation, report it to the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 for a faster response.

