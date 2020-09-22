Trail RCMP report theft, impaired charges

Checkpoints were set up in Trail and the Greater Area on Sept. 11 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Besides the theft from a unlocked car that an unknown perpetrator “tapped” to the tune of $100, the Trail RCMP is also reporting several recent traffic stops that led to impaired driving charges.

Vehicle theft

• Sept. 11, the Trail RCMP received a 9 a.m. report that a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at a residence on Ross Spur Road near Highway 3B in Fruitvale. The “tap” function of the debit cards, which had been inside the purse, were later used at a business to purchase goods valued at $100. Police continue to investigate this incident.

The Trail RCMP is encouraging the public to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from the interior to help reduce these easily preventable thefts. In addition, the use of the tap function on debit and credit cards considerably increases the amount of time and resources that the RCMP needs to dedicate toward investigating these minor crimes.

Check stops

• Sept. 11, the Trail and Greater District RCMP, the West Kootenay Traffic Services / Integrated Impaired Driving Enforcement Team, and BC RCMP Traffic Services’ Roving Traffic Unit conducted a joint road safety check stop at several locations around the region between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., including the intersection of Columbia Gardens Road and Old Salmo Road in Fruitvale.

During this operation, three driving prohibitions were issued and several tickets and warnings were given out.

Additional enforcement was conducted by the BC RCMP Traffic Services.

• A Trail man, 29, was given a 90-day driver’s licence prohibition notice under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

• A Fruitvale man, 61, allegedly failed a roadside screening device test administered by a frontline RCMP officer. He was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had his driver’s licence seized.

• A Salmo man, 48, was caught behind the wheel by the Trail RCMP while allegedly driving under suspension. The man’s vehicle was impounded and he is slated for his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Dec. 10.

