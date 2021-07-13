Trail RCMP report theft, vehicle recovered and impaired driver

RCMP: Ensure vehicles and property are kept secure at all times to avoid theft

Police are reminding locals to “lock it or lose it” when it comes to vehicles and contents within.

The advisory follows calls to the Trail and Greater District RCMP last weekend wherein complainants reported that multiple unlocked vehicles in the Fruitvale area had been rummaged through and items of value taken.

Goods stolen included; cash, wallets, debit cards, and passports.

The RCMP remind the public of the importance in ensuring that vehicles and property are kept secure at all times in order to deter potential theft.

Stolen vehicle recovered

The afternoon of Sunday, July 4, Trail RCMP received a report of a suspicious Ford Escape traveling near Nelson Avenue in Fruitvale. The complainant advised police that the driver had parked the vehicle and left on foot wearing black shorts and a grey shirt.

Officers arrived on scene and looked up the B.C. licence plate. This check resulted in a notification that the vehicle had been reported stolen from a Glenmerry neighbourhood on June 19.

The vehicle was towed to the Trail detachment and forensically examined. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

Impaired driver

An officer was on patrol when he began to follow a Toyota Corolla on Second Avenue in Trail the evening of July 5.

The officer noted the car was swerving and the driver was handling the vehicle in a “jerky” way.

The officer decided it was prudent to make a traffic stop.

While speaking with the driver, a 70-year-old Trail man, the officer noted a strong odour of liquor.

Based on evidence, the constable began an impaired investigation which resulted in the driver being issued a three-day driving prohibition.



