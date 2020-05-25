Trail RCMP report violent home invasion

Trail police are asking for witnesses to a home invasion that left three people with injuries late Friday.

On May 22 at 11:38 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a 9-1-1 emergency call of a violent break and enter in progress at a residence on Reservoir Road in Trail.

“Police were told that two unknown male suspects had forced entry inside the home and allegedly assaulted three occupants inside,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported in a Monday news brief.

Both suspects were reported to be wearing black masks.

Wicentowich says one was seen brandishing a baseball bat and the other was armed with a baton.

“Our investigators believe this was targeted incident and not random in nature,” Wicentowich stated.

“The suspects reportedly fled the area in an unknown vehicle prior to police arrival at the scene.”

The occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

The male suspects are both described as Caucasian, approximately 5’6 to 6’0 tall, and with medium to heavy builds, approximately 200 lbs.

The men are suspected to be 20 to 30 years old.

Besides covering their faces in black masks, police say both men were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and jeans.

In an effort to advance the still ongoing criminal investigation, the RCMP is asking witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding this incident, to immediately come forward.

“No piece of information is too small,” Wicentowich said.

Witnesses to the alleged home invasion during the late morning hours of Friday May 22, who have not yet spoken to police, are urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP Briefs