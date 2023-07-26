Trail RCMP rescue over-heated hiker

“It is better to alert authorities and get help than to leave it too late.”

The afternoon of Friday, July 21, the RCMP received a call from a Trail woman, 24, saying that she and her dog were lost.

The caller said she was stranded on a hiking trail behind the Trail hospital, and suffering from heat exposure and a lack of water.

The woman was able to send her location via cell phone to police. Officers were able to quickly locate the hiker and her dog about one kilometre down a trail, and escort them back to safety.

The group was met by another officer who brought water for everyone.

The woman was in good spirits and did not require medication attention.

“Please be mindful that heat stroke is a real concern during these hot summer days,” Wicentowich advises. “Make sure you stay hydrated and covered up if you are in the heat.”

He says police appreciate the woman reaching out before her situation became too dire.

“It is better to alert authorities and get help than to leave it too late.”

