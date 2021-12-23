Trail RCMP respond to reports of theft and break and enters

Business owners can call the Trail RCMP non-emergency line at 250.364.2566 to speak to an officer.

Calls about theft have kept officers with the Trail and Greater District RCMP busy all month, as evidenced by this latest list of cases.

Alcohol absconded

The morning of Dec. 9, Trail RCMP received a report about a theft of alcohol and change from an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue. Witnesses or anyone with information about who committed this crime is asked to call the Trail detachment non-emergency line at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigating officer.

“Please continue to lock your vehicles and secure your valuables,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises. “More people in Trail and the greater district are taking on this obligation and making a difference in reducing crime in their neighbourhoods. We would like to thank everyone for their efforts.”

Parts perpetrator

The morning of Dec. 9, Trail RCMP received a report about a theft of gas cylinders from a business located in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue, in downtown Trail. Witnesses and/or anyone with information is asked to call the Trail RCMP to speak to an investigating officer.

Bakery break-in

At 5 a.m. the morning of Dec. 10, Trail RCMP received a report that a woman broke into Ferraro Foods bakery in downtown Trail. Employees discovered the woman inside the bakery when arriving for work. Police say she was inside the work site for several hours before being discovered. A Trail RCMP officer attended and arrested the 36-year-old Nelson woman for the break-in and for an outstanding arrest warrant. The accused is slated for her first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Jan. 6, to face one count of break-and-enter.

Safeway smash

The morning of Dec. 10, Trail RCMP responded to an alarm at Canada Safeway in East Trail. An unknown suspect had smashed a window on one of the automatic entry doors. No entry was gained into the business. The suspect dropped an insulin kit on the ground before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail detachment to speak to an investigating officer.

RCMP reminder

“Trail RCMP is encouraging businesses to look for ways to improve their security to protect their businesses and valuable contents inside them,” Sgt. Wicentowich advises. “Installing alarms, security cameras, and quality locks are a good start to ensuring that your business does not become a victim of crime.”

Alarms will alert Trail RCMP to break-ins and security systems record valuable information about the crime including the identity of perpetrators. Securing windows with doors and entrances with good locks is highly recommended as it increases the amount of time and effort to break into a business.

“This additional time can be crucial in allowing police time to get to the scene,” Wicentowich adds. “If a business owner is looking for guidance to prevent break-ins and thefts, he/she can call and talk to someone at the Trail RCMP detachment for further guidance.”

Business owners can call the Trail detachment non-emergency line at 250.364.2566 to speak to a RCMP officer.

