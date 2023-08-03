Trail RCMP safety tips for a happy August long weekend

August long weekend is a popular time for travel and exploration, as many people take advantage of the extended break to embark on exciting journeys and activities.

Thinking proactively, the Trail RCMP is advising locals that it is essential to prioritize safety during this period to ensure a memorable and trouble-free vacation.

Whether you’re going on a road trip, flying to a new destination, or simply enjoying a staycation, the RCMP offer these safety tips to help make the most of the August long weekend.

Tips:

Plan ahead: Before setting off on your adventure, plan your itinerary, including travel routes, accommodations, and activities. Share your travel plans with a family member or friend, so they know your whereabouts in case of emergency.

Check vehicle safety: If you are going on a road trip, ensure your vehicle in is good condition. If you can, schedule a maintenance check to inspect brakes, tires, engine, and fluids. Carry an emergency kit, include a spare tire, jack, jumper cables, flashlight, and first-aid supplies.

Pack wisely: Keep travel documents, identification, and any required medications in a secure, easily accessible place.

Stay hydrated: Whether you are travelling by car, place, or another mode of transportation, staying hydrated is crucial. Carry a reusable water bottle and refill it whenever possible. Dehydration can lead to heat fatigue and sickness, so make a conscious effort to drink plenty of water throughout your journey.

Drive safely: If you are driving, adhere to all traffic rules, speed limits, and avoid distractions like texting or using a smartphone behind the wheel. Take regular breaks to combat drive fatigue, and never drink and drive. If you are travelling long distances, share your driving duties with others to prevent exhaustion.

Be cautious: Always lock your vehicles and do not store your valuables inside when enjoying a holiday location or attraction.

Respect wildlife and nature: If you are spending time in nature, follow the “leave no trace” principles. Respect wildlife from a safe distance, and never feed or approach wild animals. Dispose of trash properly and leave nature as you found it to preserve the environment for future visitors.

Check weather conditions: Stay informed about weather conditions at your destination and along your travel route. Be prepared for sudden changes in weather, especially if you are engaging in outdoor activities. Police emphasize that fires are banned.

Purchase travel insurance: Invest in a comprehensive travel insurance that covers medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and other unforeseen circumstances. Having insurance provides peace of mind and financial protection in case of unexpected events.

Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with local news and travel advisories for your destination. Stay informed about any potential risks or safety concerns that may arise during your stay.

“By following the above tips, you can enjoy your August long weekend travel experience,” the Trail RCMP share. “Remember to plan ahead, consider safety, and be prepared for any situation that may arise. With careful preparation and vigilance, you can make the most of your vacation and create lasting memories.”

City of TrailRCMP Briefs