Trail RCMP seek help to find graffiti vandals

After a spate of graffiti was scrawled on walls throughout the city, the Trail RCMP is asking the public for tips to identify the vandals.

The only clues at this point are that one graffiti tagger uses the pseudonym “Controvery” and the other “SARS.”

This plea for more eyes to help track down the duo follows volunteer graffiti-removers, and city hall, asking police to identify the two prolific taggers operating in the municipality.

“Graffiti is a terrible blight on the appearance of our communities,” says Trail detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “We are lucky to have a local volunteer group, the Graffiti Grannies and Grandpas, dedicated to cleaning up graffiti and keeping our civic pride alive.”

Anyone with information on the identity of either tagger is urged to call the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

Those caught damaging property with graffiti could be charged with mischief under the criminal code.

