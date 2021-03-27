(Trail Times file photo)

Trail RCMP seek tips in locating white truck outfitted with police-like lights

Driver reports white pick up traveling west on Hwy 3B activate red and blue lights

Trail RCMP seek public assistance in locating the owner of a white truck reported to have red and blue lights – similar to police car lights – on the grill.

Early Friday morning (March 26) the Trail detachment received a report from a motorist who saw a white pick up truck traveling west on Highway 3B activate red and blue lights in the front grill of the truck.

The driver was travelling east towards Trail, and was passed by the truck going the opposite direction and noted it did not look like a typical police vehicle.

Officers searched the area on the highway as well as surrounding areas near Trail and were unable to find a vehicle that matched the description.

“Although the truck did not turn around and follow the motorist in this case, there have been reports of similar incidents recently in other nearby areas and we are asking the public for their assistance in identifying this vehicle,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail RCMP detachment commander.

Trail RCMP continue to investigate and is asking the public if they have any information on this vehicle or have seen or experienced anything similar to call them at: 250.364.2566.

