Trail RCMP seek witnesses in bear spray attack

The afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 25, a frontline Trail RCMP officer responded to the report of a woman who had been bear sprayed by an unknown suspect in the 1600 block of Marcolin Drive, in Trail.

Trail RCMP found that the woman, a 48-year old from Castlegar, was waiting for her bus when the assailant approached her and attacked. She was not able to get a clear description of the assailant.

Police say the motive for the attack is unknown. The woman was transported to the Trail hospital for medical assistance.

Trail RCMP would like to speak to witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

No one else was injured or targeted in this incident.

Bear spray is a type of pepper spray, with an active ingredient called capsaicin, which is derived from chili peppers. When sprayed into the face of a person or bear, capsaicin inflames the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose and lungs, causing temporary loss of sight, nasal congestion, and, in some, difficulty breathing. Mayor effects of the spray generally dissipate within 45 minutes. To help relieve discomfort, exposed areas are flushed with cool water, and if, possible, a gentle soap. Affected areas can also be washed with vegetable-based oil, then the oil is removed with denatured alcohol.

Impaired driving

The night of Sunday, Sept. 25, a frontline Trail RCMP officer responded to the report of a man driving behind the wheel of pickup truck on Highway 3B near Rossland while allegedly impaired by alcohol. The officer located the driver, a 30-year old from Kelowna, pulled over his truck and detained him roadside.

The officer allegedly detected an odour of liquor on the man’s breath and observed further signs that his ability to drive was likely impaired by alcohol.

During the investigation, police say the man relieved himself for an extended period in front of the officer. After he zipped up, a demand was read to the man. His breath sample resulted in a fail.

The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle is impounded for up to 30 days.

“Some drivers appear to be more obviously impaired than others during investigations,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

assaultCity of TrailRCMP Briefs