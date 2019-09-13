Trail RCMP seize drugs, shotgun, and cash

A Trail man, 44, is behind bars facing charges for drug trafficking and prohibited firearm possession after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, the Trail and Greater District RCMP along with the Joint Crime Reduction Unit, and the Trail General Investigation Section, carried out the warrant on a residence located in the 1400 block of Second Avenue, in East Trail.

The RCMP seized 26 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of fentanyl, three grams of heroin as well as other illicit drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Thursday afternoon.

A “sawed-off” shotgun, ammunition, $4800 in cash and stolen property was also recovered.

Police will be pursuing charges of Trafficking, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and charges related to the possession of the prohibited firearm.

The recovered stolen property includes a road bike, a mountain bike, an air compressor, and a tool case from a local company.

Wicentowich asks the public to contact the Trail detachment if you are the owners of the bicycles or air compressor.

The man is scheduled to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The accused’s identity will not be publicly released until charges are sworn in by Crown counsel.



