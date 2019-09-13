(Black Press image)

Trail RCMP seize drugs, shotgun, and cash

Warrant in East Trail yields meth, fentanyl, heroin, gun and stolen property

A Trail man, 44, is behind bars facing charges for drug trafficking and prohibited firearm possession after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, the Trail and Greater District RCMP along with the Joint Crime Reduction Unit, and the Trail General Investigation Section, carried out the warrant on a residence located in the 1400 block of Second Avenue, in East Trail.

Previous: Salmo RCMP nab 2 prolific offenders

The RCMP seized 26 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of fentanyl, three grams of heroin as well as other illicit drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Thursday afternoon.

A “sawed-off” shotgun, ammunition, $4800 in cash and stolen property was also recovered.

Police will be pursuing charges of Trafficking, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and charges related to the possession of the prohibited firearm.

The recovered stolen property includes a road bike, a mountain bike, an air compressor, and a tool case from a local company.

Wicentowich asks the public to contact the Trail detachment if you are the owners of the bicycles or air compressor.

The man is scheduled to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The accused’s identity will not be publicly released until charges are sworn in by Crown counsel.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Trail RCMP photo

Previous story
Cannabis beverages to be bottled in Bridesville, B.C.
Next story
B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

Just Posted

Trail RCMP seize drugs, shotgun, and cash

Warrant in East Trail yields meth, fentanyl, heroin, gun and stolen property

Cannabis beverages to be bottled in Bridesville, B.C.

BevCanna plans on creating cannabis-infused drinks

It’s Friday the 13th

Fear of Friday the 13th is called paraskevidekatriaphobia

26 properties land on Trail tax sale list

Annual sale goes the last Monday in September

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

B.C. man gets 3.5 years after arrest with enough fentanyl to kill thousands

Micah Jair McClure, 40, was arrested in November 2017 while travelling from Nanaimo in a cab

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council puts forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

Two-time world champion wants to expedite release from national team after filing harassment claims

Absent Trudeau is main target in leaders’ first election debate

Vying for third place, both NDP and Green leaders paint Liberals and Tories as establishment parties

Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

Trudeau vows to eliminate ‘swipe fee’ on sales taxes that merchants must pay to credit card companies

Most Read