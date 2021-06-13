Trail RCMP start June by nabbing impaired drivers

The first week of June had traffic cops taking three more allegedly impaired drivers off the roadways of Greater Trail.

Prohibited and impaired

The afternoon of June 5, a Trail RCMP officer carried out a traffic stop in West Trail. Police allege the driver of a white Ford pick-up had failed to signal while turning onto Hendry Street.

During the roadside stop, the police officer detected an odour of liquor emanating from the driver and began an impaired driving investigation. A demand was read to the driver, who provided a sample of his breath. The 43-year old Trail man allegedly failed to pass an alcohol screening test and was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition. His vehicle was impounded for seven days. The man was found to be driving while prohibited in B.C., so the RCMP will be recommending a respective charge.

Drunk driving and firearm seizure

The evening of June 5, a Trail RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 3B in Fruitvale. Police report the vehicle, a Dodge pick-up, had a burnt out headlight. During the roadside stop, the police officer allegedly detected an odour of liquor coming from the driver and thus began an impaired driving investigation.

The 29-year old Fruitvale man allegedly failed to pass the alcohol screening breath test.

He was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition. His vehicle was impounded due to defects that made it unsafe to travel on the roadway. An unsecured rifle was located inside the truck and seized by police.

Slumped over steering wheel

Just after 1 p.m. on June 6, police responded to a report of a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a Ford Taurus idling in the 700-block of Victoria Avenue in downtown Trail. The attending officer found a local man unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel.

After rousing the driver, a 44-year old man from Castlegar, police carried out an impaired driving investigation. The officer suspected the man’s ability to safely operate, or have care and control of the motor vehicle, was affected by a drug.

The man was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

