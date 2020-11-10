Trail RCMP stats indicate a decline in crime

Crime in Greater Trail continues to trend downward, according the latest numbers released by the local detachment.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP’s third quarter crime statistics, published last week, reflect similar results as the second quarter numbers, showing that criminal activity in the communities of Trail, Warfield, Rossland, Montrose and Fruitvale is on the decline.

From July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020 the total amount of criminal code offences dropped by 98 incidents, a 22 per cent decline from last year.

“Overall, things are going well and the Trail and Greater District is experiencing a considerable dip in crime occurrence,” RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported in a Nov. 3 brief.

“There is low violent crime despite a few high profile incidents over the summer.”

Motor vehicle collisions and impaired driving (Criminal Code and Provincial Immediate Roadside Prohibitions) violations were down in the third quarter, which may be a result of fewer people attending events with alcohol, and less cars on the road in general.

More specifically, theft from motor vehicles dropped dramatically from 64 to 20.

“The general public is believed to be pro-actively locking and removing valuables from their vehicles to prevent this kind of theft,” said Wicentowich. “The Trail RCMP is very grateful for their efforts.”

Domestic violence remained about the same and is still statistically low, due in part to the Trail RCMP’s partnerships in the community and processes to address domestic violence.

Drug investigations, however, increased, as the Trail RCMP saw an upswing in personal possession from 17 to 29.

Violations issued for driving infractions remained about the same as the Trail RCMP continue to try to improve road safety in partnership with West Kootenay Traffic Services and E Division Roving Traffic Unit Police Dog Services.

Mental health related incidents, unspecified assistance and suspicious persons/vehicles/occurrences reflect a slight increase in non-crime related calls.

Pandemic related calls to police are becoming more common, and Trail RCMP continue to check on the well-being of individuals on a daily basis.

Overall, there were 22 fewer calls for service, which, according to Wicentowich, is not statistically significant.

The RCMP continue to be busy with calls for service but the type of call has shifted in the pandemic.

Wicentowich expaects the lower crime trend to continue until the end of the year, adding: “Please be mindful that the Trail weekly media releases may contribute to a feeling that crime is on the rise. As the statistics show, it has dropped significantly.”

Trail RCMP

RCMP Briefs