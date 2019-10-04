Trail RCMP take 2 more drunk drivers off the road

Trail police officers took two more alleged drunk drivers off the road last weekend as the detachment continues to crack down on impaired driving enforcement.

The first case happened in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint of an impaired driver located at the McDonald’s Restaurant, in Trail,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported in his weekly news brief.

A male driver, 27, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and he failed a roadside breath test administered by the RCMP officer.

The man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

The incident did not end there, however.

“The driver attempted to kick one of the investigating officers during the incident and was lodged into the cell block at the … detachment until morning,” Wicentowich said. “No further charges are being considered at this time by the RCMP.”

The second incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 29, around dinnertime.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Trail RCMP received the complaint of a single vehicle accident on Highway 3B near Fifth Avenue, which is by Shavers Bench.

“The RCMP attended the accident scene and found the rear of the vehicle had significant damage to it,” Wicentowich reported. “The 30-year-old female driver and her passenger had been transported to the Trail hospital. “

The attending officer went to the hospital and located the woman driver.

“The female driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of operating her motor vehicle, and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by the RCMP officer,” the sergeant said.

She was issued a 90- day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

Police can immediately seize a driver’s licence for 90 days (90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition) and impound the vehicle a mandatory 30 days, if the driver’s breath sample reads as “FAIL,” or if the driver refuses to provide a breath sample.

More so, failing a breath test means the sample indicated a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) not less than 80 milligrams. Throughout Canada, the maximum BAC for fully licensed drivers is to be under 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, or 0.08.