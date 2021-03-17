RCMP take suspect in custody after fire in downtown Trail

Regional fire rescue reports that an alert business owner put out the flames

Regional firefighters were called to a suspicious fire in a vacant building on the corner of Cedar Avenue and Helena Street in downtown Trail on Wednesday morning.

The 911 of a fire at the front of the former CS Williams Clinic came into Kootenay Boundary fire rescue just before 11 a.m.

Five first responders from Station 374 Trail attended.

The incident was under control within minutes and is under investigation by the Trail RCMP.

“A fire was coming out of a pipe at the front of the building,” Captain Grant Tyson reported. “An alert business owner extinguished the fire with two buckets of water,” he said.

“Trail RCMP took one suspect into custody.”

Read more: City takes ownership of downtown Trail vacant building



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefightersKootenay Boundary Regional District