Trail RCMP take three impaired drivers off the road

Two women from Fruitvale and a Rossland man each allegedly failed their roadside screening test

As police gear up for impaired driving enforcement in a few weeks as part of Christmas Counterattack, in its latest media brief, the Trail and Greater District RCMP are reporting three impaired driving investigations.

Woman fails breath test

• Nov. 6 at 8:10 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP, West Kootenay Integrated Road Safety Unit, and the E Division Traffic Police Dog Services conducted a Road Safety Check Stop at the intersection of Columbia Gardens Road and Beaver Street in Fruitvale.

During the road check, a RCMP officer conducted an investigation into the driver, a 23-year-old Fruitvale woman, for allegedly driving while impaired by alcohol.

She allegedly failed a roadside screening device test administered by the officer, and was issued a 24-hour driving suspension.

Woman issued 90-day IRP

• Nov. 7 at 10:50 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a white Ford Ranger driving erratically along Highway 3B from Fruitvale to Trail.

A front line RCMP officer located the vehicle in a parking lot in the 8100-block of Highway 3B in Trail. The officer conducted an investigation into the driver, a 35-year-old Fruitvale woman, for allegedly driving while impaired by alcohol.

The woman allegedly failed a roadside screening device test administered by the officer and was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP), and her vehicle was impounded for a period of at least 30-days.

Rossland man issued 3-day IRP

• Nov. 7, at 6:35 p.m., a front line Trail and Greater District RCMP officer was conducting routine patrols when the officer spotted a Toyota Matrix being driven along Monte Christo Street in Rossland without operating its night time lights. The officer conducted an investigation into the driver, a 57-year-old Rossland man, for allegedly driving while impaired by alcohol. The man allegedly failed a roadside screening device test administered by the RCMP officer. He was issued a 3-day IRP and his vehicle was impounded.

The Trail RCMP will be stepping up impaired driving enforcement throughout the 2020 holiday season.

Previous: Trail RCMP step up enforcement for Winter Counterattack

Previous: Sober reminder from the Trail RCMP



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs