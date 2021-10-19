Trail RCMP urge residents to keep doors locked

A frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer was conducting a patrol when she located a 34-year-old Trail man allegedly brandishing a replica handgun near the intersection of Bay Avenue and Daniel Street on Oct. 4, at around 8:30 p.m..

The officer spotted the handgun sticking out of the top of the man’s fanny pack as she approached him. The man was compliant with the officer’s verbal directions as she seized the look-a-like weapon from him while maintaining her safety.

Afterward, the man told the officer that he recently purchased the item and believed it was legal to possess an air pistol. The officer noted that the seized handgun appeared to be an exact copy of the real handgun and; therefore’ it was a prohibited device under the Criminal Code. Another alarming fact to the officer that the man was carrying openly in a public space.

The man was charged with carrying a prohibited replica firearm and a prohibited device.

Trail and Greater District RCMP would like to warn the public to not purchase such items outside of legitimate sources and advise against any item resembling a weapon in public spaces.

Legal purchased air pistols and replica firearms that fire pellets with compressed air are similar in appearance and function; however, are treated vastly different under the Criminal Code. It is extremely important to know the legal description of a firearm as one may face criminal repercussions.

Porch Pirates

On Oct. 6 at 5:15 p.m. Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report about a package theft from the front of a Birch Avenue residence in Trail. The stolen packages contained Bose sound bar, Dewalt drill, and some smaller items.

The suspect was caught on video surveillance footage and is described as 6-feet tall, wearing an orange jacket, purple hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark boots, and wearing a large red backpack.

If you have any information about this theft, please call the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 to speak to the investigating officer.

Trail and Greater District RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicles and residences, secure their valuables, and do not store their keys inside their vehicle. The rash of recent thefts will continue and taking simple precautions from theft will better protect you from becoming a victim.

Verbal Tirade at Traffic Stop

A frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer detained a 44-year-old Montrose man roadside for allegedly speeding in his vehicle on Rossland Ave. in Trail.

The traffic detention, on the evening of Oct. 7, became far from routine when the driver began recording the officer and launching into a lengthy diatribe of insults and profanities.

The officer remained professional throughout the incident and issued a $138 fine for speeding.

Later, the Trail RCMP were alerted to the fact that the man had posted his explicit filled video to a social media account.

The man was contacted by Trail RCMP and asked to remove it to which he complied.

“This Trail RCMP officer was absolutely professional when dealing with this irate driver,” said RCMP Sgt. Wicentowich. “Roadside rage is nothing new to the officer, or any police officer; however, there are limits to incivility and poor behaviour.”

“Trail RCMP are members of this community who often go above and beyond on and off duty to serve their community. The officer who was the subject of the alleged verbal attack is a leader in our community in many areas, including impaired driving enforcement. He is a distinguished member of Alexa’s Team and the RCMP stands behind him and his contribution to keeping the roadway and his community safe.

“Trail RCMP welcomes debate, and there are legal avenues in which to dispute a ticket. Please don’t lose your cool roadside. It’s better to talk calmly with the officer, or have your day in court to speak your case before a judge.”

Youth Pepper Sprayed

On Oct. 7 at 2:46 p.m. Trail police received a report about a 16-year-old youth assaulting a 17-year-old youth with Oleoresin Capsisum, better known as pepper or bear spray in Trail. The attack appeared to be unprovoked and the youth suspect fled the scene afterward. The victim fully recovered from the incident. Trail RCMP later located, arrested, and released the suspect on conditions that included not to any contact with the victim.

The youth will make a first appearance on Dec. 9, in Provincial Court, in Rossland, to face one count of assault with a weapon.

City of TrailRCMP Briefs