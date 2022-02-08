Trail RCMP: Winter Carnival sees increase in impaired drivers

Drinking and driving remains cause for concern despite cancellation of most Winter Carnival events

The Trail and District RCMP responded to a marked increase in impaired drivers in Rossland on what was a relatively quiet Winter Carnival weekend from Friday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 30.

Trail RCMP noted that the cancellation of the Rossland Winter Festival did not prevent people from getting together to celebrate over the weekend. The police attended one private party, which was operating within current pandemic guidelines.

However, according to an RCMP release, the on-duty police officers did note that the amount of people who believe operating motor vehicles while impaired was higher than normal.

On Friday, a frontline RCMP officer was conducting a routine patrol when a green 2000 Toyota Tundra suddenly stopped in front of his vehicle on Columbia Avenue.

The officer approached the vehicle on foot and spoke to the 30-year-old Nelson man driving the truck. The man stated that he had stopped his truck to allow the officer to pass. The officer detected an alleged odour of liquor emanating from the man while roadside and entered into an impaired driving investigation. The man provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a fail.

The 30-year-old Nelson man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) under section 215 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act and had his vehicle impounded for up to 30 days

Later that same night at around 11 p.m. an RCMP officer was conducting a routine patrol when she initiated an investigation into a 24-year-old Fruitvale man for driving his blue 2014 GMC Sierra while prohibited in the 2200 block of Columbia Ave.

The officer detected the smell of alcohol and entered into an impaired driving investigation that resulted in a fail.

The 24-year-old Fruitvale man suffered the same penalty, a 90-day IRP and had his vehicle impounded for up to 30 days, but he was also served a five month driving prohibition.

On Saturday, at around 10 p.m. a police officer was conducting traffic enforcement when he detained 29-year-old Edmonton man driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla without headlights on Washington St.

The officer suspected the man had been drinking and entered into an impaired driving investigation. The man provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a warn.

The man was issued a three-day IRP and had his vehicle impounded for up to three days.

“Impaired drivers put the lives of others at risk and tragedies stemming from such behaviour occurred every day in BC,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, NCO in charge of the Trail Detachment. “We ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspected impaired drivers to the Trail RCMP.

“We would like to thank BC Highway Patrol for partnering with the Trail RCMP this weekend and assisting with keeping our roads safe.”

Please report any instances of impaired driving by calling 9-1-1 or the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment at 250.364.2566.

